Xtra-Gold Resources drills 2.4 g/t gold over 22 metres at Kibi, Ghana

Share this article

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. [XTG-TSX; XTGRF-OTCQB] reported further positive assay results for an additional 10 diamond boreholes totalling 3,353.5 metres from its continuing Boomerang East resource expansion drilling program on the 100%-owned Kibi gold project in the Kibi-Winneba greenstone belt in Ghana, West Africa.

Present drilling successfully expanded the lateral continuity of the stacked, NE-plunging gold shoot system approximately 100 metres towards the southeast, as well as identifying a newly developing gold shoot emplaced within the footwall of the main Lower Shoot gold zone.

Assay results include the following highlights: New Footwall Shoot (in footwall of main Lower Shoot gold zone) 22.0 metres at 2.40 g/t gold, including 7.0 m at 5.35 g/t Au, from 226.0 m in KBDD22497 19.0 m at 0.76 g/t Au, including 7.0 m at 1.70 g/t Au, from 313.0 m in KBDD2249520.0 m at 0.58 g/t Au, including 5.0 m at 1.10 g/t Au, from 224.0 m in KBDD12228 (re-entered / extended hole)22.0 m at 0.52 g/t Au, including 4.0 m at 1.48 g/t Au, from 346.0 m in KBDD2249917.0 m at 0.61 g/t Au, including 4.0 m at 1.48 g/t Au, from 240.0 m in KBDD22500

Lower Shoot (SE Lateral Expansion Drilling) 65.0 m at 0.61 g/t Au, including 1.0 m at 5.70 g/t Au and 16.0 m at 0.98 g/t Au, from 150.0 m in KBDD225007.5 m at 2.11 g/t Au, including 1.0 m at 5.59 g/t Au, from 197.0 m in KBDD1222817.0 m at 0.60 g/t Au, including 4.0 m at 1.39 g/t Au, from 171.0 m in KBDD2249720.0 m at 0.47 g/t Au from 255.0 m; and 21.0 m at 0.52 g/t Au, including 1.5 m at 4.28 g/t Au, from 290.0 m in KBDD2249819.0 m at 0.65 g/t Au, including 4.0 m at 2.00 g/t Au, from 288.0 m in KBDD22499

James Longshore, president and CEO, remarked: “Drilling at Boomerang East continues to demonstrate the resource expansion potential of the Kibi Gold Project beyond the footprints of the current MRE bodies. This newly emerging parallel gold shoot along the footwall of the main Lower Shoot gold zone, highlighted by the strong hole #KBDD22497 gold intercept reported today, further validates Boomerang East as a major, stacked, multi-shoot gold system. We believe that there’s great discovery potential for similar-style gold systems along the entire extension of the mineralization-controlling first order fold hinge structure, with scout drilling targeting the approximately one-kilometre gap between Boomerang East and the Zone 2 resource bodies to the northeast, planned for the new year.”

Drilling to date has outlined three principal gold shoots, including the Upper Shoot (s), the Lower Shoot, and the Footwall Shoot, across an approximately 250 metres cross-plunge distance. The Lower Shoot, presently the most prominent mineralization shoot of the Boomerang East gold system, has so far been delineated from practically surface to a down-plunge depth of approximately 400 metres along the fold hinge structure (approximately 275 metres vertical depth from surface), and across an approximately 175 metres NW-SE lateral distance.

Seven out of the 10 holes reported intersected the newly emerging Footwall Shoot, including the following mineralized intercept highlights extending over an approximately 200 metres down-plunge distance: 22.0 m grading 2.40 g/t Au, including 7.0 m at 5.35 g/t Au, from a down-hole depth of 226.0 m in KBDD22497 and 17.0 m grading 0.61 g/t Au, including 4.0 m at 1.48 g/t Au, from a down-hole depth of 240.0 m in KBDD22500 (~70 m SE of KBDD22497 intercept); 19.0 m grading 0.76 g/t Au, including 7.0 m at 1.70 g/t Au, from a down-hole depth of 313.0 m in KBDD22495; and 22.0 m grading 0.52 g/t Au, including 4.0 m at 1.48 g/t Au, from a down-hole depth of 346.0 m in KBDD22499 and 16.0 m grading 0.46 g/t Au from a down-hole depth of 358.0 m in KBDD22496 (~50 m NW of KBDD22499 intercept).

Drilling successfully extended the lateral continuity of the main Lower Shoot gold zone across an approximately 175 metres NW-SE distance, approximately 100 metres further to the southeast than previous drilling. With a three-hole drill fence returning the following mineralized intercepts: 17.0 m grading 0.60 g/t Au, including 4.0 m at 1.39 g/t Au, from a down-hole depth of 171.0 m in KBDD22497; 7.5 m grading 2.11 g/t Au, including 1.0 m at 5.59 g/t Au, from a down-hole depth of 197.0 m in KBDD12228 (~25 m SE of KBDD22497 intercept); and 65.0 m grading 0.61 g/t Au, including 16.0 m at 0.98 g/t Au, from a down-hole depth of 150 m in KBDD22500 (~50 m SE of KBDD12228 intercept).

Xtra-Gold holds 5 Mining Leases totaling approximately 226 km2 at the northern extremity of the Kibi Gold Belt.





Share this article