York Harbour Metals posts positive REE mineralogical results at Bottom Brook, Newfoundland

Share this article

York Harbour Metals Inc. [TSXV-YORK; OTCQB-YORKF; FSE-5DE] announced positive results from its Mineral Liberation Analysis – Scanning Electron Microprobe (MLA-SEM) analysis of samples from its Bottom Brook Rare Earth Elements (REE) project in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Dr. Derek H.C. Wilton, PhD., P.Geo, FGC (a Fellow of Geoscientists Canada), of Terra Rosetta Inc., was commissioned by York Harbour Metals to collect samples from the Botton Brook REE project and perform MLA-SEM analysis to identify the mineralogy of the REE-bearing minerals.

A total of 13 grab samples were collected and processed into thin sections before analysis at the Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador Core Research Equipment & Instrument Training Network (CREAIT) MLA-SEM laboratory.

Highlights of the Botton Brook REE Terra Rosetta Inc. Report include: Field sample G4 returned a very high 35.98% Area Total REE as mapped in thin section by MLA-SEM.

Monazite, the primary REE-bearing mineral in the Bottom Brook showings, is known for its amenability to well-established metallurgical processing methods.

Thorite, commonly intergrown with monazite, suggests that radiometric geophysical surveys could be effective in exploring for this mineralization.

Dr. Wilton noted that the Bottom Brook REE mineralization closely resembles the Steenkampskraal monazite deposit in South Africa (Basson et al., 2016; and Harlov et al., 2020).

“De-risking the metallurgy of the REE mineralization is a crucial part of any REE project. The high-grade nature and relatively simple metallurgy make this a very attractive REE project,” stated Blair Naughty, President & CEO of York Harbour Metals. “This marks an important milestone for the Bottom Brook Project.”

York Harbour is focused on two high-grade projects in Newfoundland. The York Harbour copper-zinc-silver project is located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook. The company intends to continue drilling the 11 known mineralized zones and explore new massive sulphide targets.

The Bottom Brook Rare Earth Elements Project, covering 15,150 hectares, is located next to the Trans Canada Highway and just 27 km from the deep-water port at Turf Point.

Share this article