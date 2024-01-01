York Harbour Metals Updates Bottom Bank Rare Earth Elements Zone, Newfoundland

Share this article

York Harbour Metals Inc. [TSXV-YORK; OTCQB-YORKF; FSE-5DE] announced positive results from channel sampling at its Rare Earth Elements Bottom Brook projects’ newly discovered Bottom Bank REE Prospect, Newfoundland and Labrador.

The company to reported assay results from its late summer 2023 channel sampling program. The company previously reported high-grade grab sample values from the newly discovered Bottom Bank showings (BB showings), which are situated over 750 metres to the south-southwest of the U3 showings on its Bottom Brook project.

A total of 17 channel samples of 0.2-1.5 metres in length were collected for a total of 16.9 metres of channel sampling from two separate trenches. Samples were sent to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) for Rare Earth Elements-Niobium-Zirconium-Yttrium-Tantalum-Uranium-Thorium-Beryllium-Phosphate-Tin Assay ICP-OES and ICP-MS package.

Highlights included samples 116676-116678: 3m at 1.38% TREO (Total Rare Earth Oxides), including 1m at 2.28% TREO. Samples 116679-116682: 4m at 0.87% TREO. Sample 116686: 1.5m at 1.07% TREO.

Blair Naughty, CEO and President, commented, “We are encouraged by these promising results from our recent channel sampling at the Bottom Bank Rare Earth Elements Prospect. These outcomes not only affirm the potential of our Bottom Brook Project but also start a new chapter under my leadership. I recognize the challenges our shareholders have navigated through, and while acknowledging areas for improvement, I remain optimistic as many of you about our future.

“As the largest shareholder, deeply committed to our collective success, I am focused on steering York Harbour towards sustained growth and value creation. Our commitment is to leverage the strengths of our core projects and enhance shareholder value through meticulous exploration and strategic planning. With additional technical expertise now on board and a renewed understanding of our key projects, we are poised to aggressively pursue development. Thank you for your continued trust and support as we advance our promising projects and build a robust future together.”

Diamond drilling at the 100%-owned Bottom Brook Rare Earth Elements project in Newfoundland was concluded in early December 2023. A total of 1,701 metres of drilling was completed over 10 drill hole locations.

The drill program aimed to test the depth and strike extent of the high-grade mineralization identified by the Company’s spring/summer 2023 trenching, geological mapping, and channel sampling program.

The 2024 York Harbour Metals geological team has recently completed a review and re-examination of the Bottom Brook REE diamond drill program data and drill core. The review determined that additional sampling was warranted, resulting in an extra 120 samples being identified and cut from the drill core, in addition to the 447 previously cut core samples. Assays are pending.

York Harbour Metals’ Copper/Zinc/Silver Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide Project technical team has been actively assessing and re-interpreting the York Harbour project. The team has compiled, digitized, and re-modelled the historical and recent project data collected to date.

York Harbour Metals is focused on two high-grade projects in Newfoundland. The York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project is located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook, Newfoundland. The company intends to continue drilling the 11 known mineralized zones and explore new massive sulphide targets.

The Bottom Brook Critical Metals Project, covering 15,150 hectares, is located next to the Trans-Canada Highway and is just 27 km from the deep-water port at Turf Point.

Share this article