Zodiac Gold posts positive initial Phase II drill results at Todi Project, Liberia

Zodiac Gold Inc. [TSXV-ZAU] reported positive initial results from its Phase II Drill Program consisting of assay results from three recently completed diamond drill holes at the company’s Arthington Target at the Todi Project, Liberia, West Africa.

The Arthington Target is positioned within an 18.5 km long district-scale mineralization trend and is one of the five high-priority, multi-kilometer drill-ready targets situated within the 2,316 km2 Todi gold project in the Republic of Liberia, West Africa.

In 2022, the company completed a 3,465-metre Phase I drill program targeting an 800-metre strike at Arthington which intersected multiple intervals of gold mineralization in 20 of 22 holes including the highest-grade interval drilled to date: AD007, which intersected 7.5 g/t over 9.65m from 87.35m.

The company is currently conducting a 2,000-metre Phase II drill program at Arthington targeting Garang Base, Red Hill, & Deep Mine. Today, the company is pleased to report assay results from an initial three drill holes (ADD23, ADD24, & ADD25) which successfully intercepted multiple intervals of shear zone-hosted gold mineralization enlarging the known mineralization footprint from Red Hill to 400 metres southeast towards the Garang Base target.

These three initial drill holes revealed shear-hosted gold mineralization with intercepts cutting through multiple shallowly dipping mineralized zones associated with shears across a 300-metre wide corridor of the Arthington Shear Zone. This extensive gold bearing zone spans at least 1,000 metres along strike and reaches vertical depths of 140 metes, illustrating a substantial orogenic gold footprint along the prominent Todi Shear Zone system.

Notable mineralized shear structures include intervals in hole ADD24, with 25.9 metres averaging 2.10 g/t gold, including 9.14 metres at 4.20 g/t gold, and 10.20 metres at 1.23 g/t gold, including 2.81 metres at 2.95 g/t gold. The continuity of mineralization is highlighted by three distinct intervals in hole ADD23, ADD24 and ADD25 which underscore the significant potential of the Arthington Target and the Todi Project overall.

David Kol, President & CEO, stated, “These initial Phase II results are very positive and drilling to date has only scratched the surface of our vast land package. Arthington has delivered some significant gold intercepts thus far and with each drill hole, its potential continues to grow. We look forward to additional drill results from our ongoing Phase II program to further enhance the strike length and width at Arthington.”

Zodiac Gold is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Project situated in Liberia, an underexplored, politically stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity covering a vast land package. The project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets and high-grade gold intercepts.

