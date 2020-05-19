1911 Gold first pass drilling intersects high-grade gold at Rice Lake

Share this article















1911 Gold Corp. [AUMB-TSXV] has released new results from the phase 1 exploration drilling program at its 100%-owned Rice Lake gold properties. This district-scale land package is located along the crustal-scale Wanipigow fault in the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt of southeastern Manitoba, part of the prolific West Uchi geological domain, which hosts the greater-than-three-million-ounce Rice Lake gold camp in Manitoba and the greater-than-30-million-ounce Red Lake gold camp in adjacent Ontario.

This report includes results from an additional 2,539 metres of drilling in nine drill holes, completed in the first quarter of 2020 to test two new targets in the Tinney project area, and to continue testing two targets within the Bidou Project area. The Tinney and Bidou projects are located approximately 35 km southeast of the True North mine and mill complex via an all-weather provincial road.

Dr. Scott Anderson, vice-president, exploration, commented: “We continue to be strongly encouraged by results from the Phase 1 exploration drilling program, given that every drill hole completed to date on our previously untested targets has produced gold intercepts, many including high-grade gold. These results provide considerable scope for follow-up during the 2020 field season and Phase 2 drilling, presently in planning for 2020/2021.”

Due to the suspension of activities at the True North site as of March 23, 2020, as a precaution relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, results from the remaining drill holes completed during the Phase 1 exploration drilling program have been delayed, but are anticipated to be released in the coming weeks.

Highlights:

Drillhole TS-20-003 intersected a shear-hosted quartz vein with visible gold at the previously-untested Tinney Shear target, yielding 26.42 g/t gold over 2.03 metres, including 50.85 g/t gold over 1.03 metres.

Drillhole TS-20-004, collared 290 metres along strike from TS-20-003 on the Tinney Shear, intersected multiple zones of gold mineralization, highlighted by a shear-hosted vein with visible gold in strongly altered felsic porphyry, which yielded 43.27 g/t gold over 0.65 metres.

Drilling at the Cougar target (also previously-untested) intersected gold mineralization associated with shear-hosted quartz veins in two drill holes, highlighted by 9.29 g/t gold over 2.55 metres (including 18.80 g/t gold over 1.05 metres) in drill hole CG-20-001, and 37.65 g/t gold over 0.5 metres in drill hole CG-20-002.

Drilling at the Bidou South target intersected several zones of gold mineralization, highlighted by 2.17 g/t gold over 12.22 metres (including 3.70 g/t gold over 3.13 metres and 10.70 g/t gold over 0.84 metres) in drill hole BL-20-002, associated with shear and extension veins in strongly sulphidized gabbro.

Field crews have begun mobilizing for the 2020 field exploration program, with plans to further advance five projects from the 2019 program, and initiate fieldwork on three new, high-priority, greenfield projects located along the crustal-scale Wanipigow fault.

