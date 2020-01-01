3D IP survey defines numerous drill targets at Sandman Gold Project

Share this article















Gold Bull Resources Corp. [GBRC-TSXV] has completed a maiden 3D IP/resistivity geophysical survey at the Sandman Gold Project near Winnemucca, Nevada and has received encouraging initial results. The IP survey focussed at the North Hill Prospect.

Highlights

Numerous gold exploration drill targets have been identified from a recent 3D IP survey. A drill program is planned to commence in Q1 2021 – bond and permit transfers underway.

Sandman is considered prospective for two styles of gold mineralisation: high-grade sulphide mineralization “feeder zones” and oxide gold mineralisation (near surface).

An updated NI 43-101 resource estimate is underway and is anticipated in late January 2021

Gold Bull CEO, Cherie Leeden, commented: “This IP data is a sensational end to Gold Bull’s first year. The 3D IP survey at our North Hill Target has illustrated that there is a strong correlation between the known mineralization and this geophysical technique. This means we will be using 3D IP in the future to define more drill targets. North Hill currently boasts a small gold resource however the source of that gold and the deeper (>150m) targets have never been drill tested, despite some highly encouraging oxide intercepts such as 7.75 g/t over 3.96 metres from 7 metres from the surface. Our Exploration team is looking forward to drilling these targets and others as soon as the permits have been transferred from Newmont’s name to ours. 2021 is going to be an exciting year for Gold Bull.”

Gold Bull Resources recently purchased the Sandman property from Newmont USA Ltd. and Fronteer Development (USA) LLC for US $4 million in cash.

