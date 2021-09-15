AbraSilver files technical report for Diablillos project, Argentina

5 hours ago Staff Writer
AbraSilver Resource Corp. [AGBRA-TSXV; ABBRF-OTC] has filed on SEDAR a NI 43-101 compliant, independent technical report on its 100%-owned Diablillos project located 160 km southwest of Salta, Salta province, Argentina.

There are no material differences in the report from results disclosed in the company’s press release dated September 15, 2021. Highlights of the updated report include Measured & Indicated (M&I) Resources of 1.0Moz gold and 90.2Moz silver, a 37% increase in contained gold ounces and a 12% increase in contained silver ounces.

M&I Resources equate to 160Moz AgEq (silver equivalent) at 121 g/t AgEq, or 2.3Moz AuEq at 1.73 g/t AuEq. High-grade resources in the Measured category are 8.2Mt at 193 g/t AgEq or 2.75 g/t AuEq.

AbraSilver owns a portfolio of earlier-stage copper-gold projects, including the Arcas project in Chile where Rio Tinto has an option to earn up to a 75% interest by funding up to US$25 million in exploration.

 


