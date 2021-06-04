Adyton Resources drills 6.2 metres of 5.58 g/t gold at Gameta, Papua New Guinea

Share this article















Adyton Resources Corp. [ADY-TSXV] provided an update on the current diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned Gameta gold project on Fergusson Island, located within Papua New Guinea’s renowned Rim of Fire.

The assay results reported in this release continue to confirm or exceed the results of historical RC drilling and increase the confidence in the existing geological model.

Highlights include drill hole ADD010 that returned 6.2 metres (40.8-47.0m) of 5.58 g/t gold. Hole ADD015 returned 8.7 metres (32.2-40.9m) of 2.78 g/t gold. Hole ADD016 returned 5.4 meres (4.4-9.8m) of 2.88 g/t gold. Hole ADD022 returned 12.0 metres (21.0-33.0m) of 1.78 g/t gold, including 5.0 metres (24.5-29.5m) of 3.25 g/t gold.

Frank Terranova, Chairman, President and CEO, said, “It has been a tremendous effort by the Adyton team to complete the Gameta drill program seven weeks ahead of schedule. The assay results continue to confirm, and in many instances exceed, the historical drill results. The success of the program has generated significant interest in the Fergusson Island project from industry participants and has given us the confidence to commence refreshing previous technical studies earlier than previously planned.”

The Gameta drill program was focused on the northern third of the resource zone and had the dual objectives of increasing the confidence in, and continuity of, the existing resources. The drill program concluded on June 4, 2021, seven weeks ahead of schedule. Thirty eight diamond drill holes were completed (ADD001 to ADD038) for a total of 3,381 metres.

“Based on my previous executive experience in the region, my confidence that this project is a legitimate producer in waiting continues to grow, and we will start to plan accordingly,” Terranova added.

Adyton has three separate exploration projects on Fergusson Island, namely, the Gameta Gold Project, which currently has a 360,000-ounce gold (oz Au) inferred mineral resource; the Wapolu Project, which currently has a 140,000 oz Au inferred mineral resource; and the Oredi Creek that has widespread epithermal gold mineralization associated with a fault zone with rock chips up to 1.4 g/t gold and a drill intersection of 70 metres of 0.5 g/t gold from previous drilling programs. Importantly, this project, although early stage, adds significant strategic value to the Adyton landholding position on Fergusson Island.

The diamond drilling program at the Gameta Project was designed to test the continuity of mineralization within the DFZ and below into the gneissic footwall, and to increase confidence in historical assay results within the existing inferred resource envelope from RC drilling conducted in the mid-1990s.

The drilling focused on the northern third (the northern ore zone) of the known resources with a strike extent of over 700 metres being tested (the resource zone occurs over a strike length of 2,000 metres).

Testing targeted the shallower open pittable material, with drilling generally less than 120 metres and aimed to provide confirmatory data to support the results from historical RC drilling programs ahead of an expected resource upgrade in Q3 2021.

Some extensional drilling was also part of the program, testing below and down dip from known resources.

