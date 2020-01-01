Alliance Mining samples up to 44 g/t gold at Red Rice Lake, Manitoba

Share this article

Alliance Mining Corp. [ALM-TSXV] reported results from the fall 2021 prospecting and sampling program on its 100%-owned Red Rice Lake gold property in the Bissett-Rice Lake belt of southeastern Manitoba.

“We are very pleased with these initial results from the expanded Red Rice claim group,” stated Alliance President Chris Anderson, “and we will have further announcements regarding exploration of the Fox vein in the very near future.”

The sampling program was intended to determine exploration prospectivity and priority going forward on various veins and target zones within the recently expanded Red Rice Lake property. Sampled targets included the Fox, Wolf, Yankee Girl North, Gilbert, Clappalou, Elbow and CUPP vein systems.

Highlights from this program included 44.2 g/t gold from the Gilbert vein, 16.8 g/t gold from the Wolf vein, and 9.84 g/t gold from the Fox vein. Other Fox Vein samples returned 6.69 g/t gold, 9.36 g/t gold.

Not surprisingly, the most consistent results were returned from the Fox vein, with all seven samples returning assays greater than 0.8 g/t. Both quartz vein material and silicified sericite schist wallrock from the Fox vein zone were determined to be mineralized. The Fox vein has had 54 drill holes since 1973 and will be a priority target going forward. Encouraging results were also returned from the Gilbert vein, located 1.5 km west of Red Rice Lake, and Wolf vein, located near the Fox vein, 1 km east of Red Rice Lake.

