Alpha Exploration drills 95 metres of 1.3 g/t AuEq at Kerkasha, Eritrea

Alpha Exploration Ltd. [ALEX-TSXV] reported results of recent diamond and reverse circulation drilling at the Anagulu gold-copper porphyry prospect part of the company’s Kerkasha project in Eritrea, Africa.

Highlights include four drill holes with significant intervals up to 95 metres of gold-copper-silver mineralization, expanding the known strike length of mineralization at Anagulu to approximately 400 metres.

Last month, porphyry expert Dr. Richard Sillitoe spent six days studying and relogging the drill core and drill chips from Anagulu with Alpha geologists in Asmara, Eritrea. Sillitoe’s report states that “It is confirmed that Anagulu is undoubtedly a porphyry gold-copper system centered on a distinctive, dyke-like porphyry intrusion.”

Alpha will use Dr. Sillitoe’s geological interpretation in conjunction with its extensive multi-element geochemical dataset to update its 3-D model to plan the next phase of exploration at Anagulu.

Drilling highights include hole ANRD031 that returned 63.7 metres of 0.94 g/t gold, 0.48% copper and 2.30 g/t silver for CuEq of 1.08% and an AuEq of 1.69 g/t gold. Hole ANR033 returned 95 metres of 0.65 g/t gold, 0.42% copper and 1.65 g/t silver foe a CuEq of 0.83% and an AuEq of 1.30 g/t gold. Hole ANR044 returned 70 metres of 0.58 g/t gold, 0.38% copper and 1.64 g/t silver for a CuEq of 0.75% copper and an AuEq of 1.17 g/t gold.

Michael Hopley, Alpha President and CEO said, “We are very happy with these latest drill results because they extend the zone of known gold and copper mineralization with gold equivalent values of over about 1 g/t to approximately 400-metre strike length; this is very encouraging given that the rock-chip and soil-sample gold and copper results at Anagulu suggest it is at least 2,000 metres long. In addition, with Richard Sillitoe’s insights into the style and controls of mineralization at Anagulu, Alpha staff will have the knowledge to continue exploration to expand the size of Anagulu.”

Results of the latest drilling expanded the envelope of higher grade (greater than 1 g/t AuEq) gold-copper mineralization to approximately 400 metres in the northeast part of the prospect. Soil geochemistry as well as rock-chip samples define the surface extent of mineralization at Anagulu to a strike length of at least 2 km.

Alpha is an exploration company focused on the discovery of world class economic gold and base metals deposits in the highly prospective Arabian-Nubian shield, on either side of the Red Sea. Alpha currently holds a 100% interest in the large (771 km2) Kerkasha Exploration License in southwest Eritrea, located 135 km west-southwest of the capital city of Asmara. Since acquiring the property in January 2018, the company has spent approximately CAD$11 million on exploration and identified 18 in prospects of which four have been drilled to date.