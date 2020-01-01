Alpha Lithium raises $23 million from bought deal

5 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Alpha Lithium Corp. [ALLI-TSXV; ALLIF-OTC; 2P61-FSE] said Friday February 19 that it has raised $23 million from a previously announced short form prospectus offering of units that were sold on a bought deal basis to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Leede Jones Gable Inc.

The company said net proceeds of the offering will be used to fund the pursuit of strategic acquisitions and mineral exploration expenses at the company’s Tolillar Lithium Project in Argentina.

Alpha shares were unchanged at  86 cents on volume of 557,270 and trade in a 52-week range of $1.45 and 27 cents.

“The completion of the offering has strengthened our balance sheet, and now with a solid cash position of more than $35 million, Alpha can extend the scope of its drilling program and accelerate some of the exceptional work being undertaken with Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) partners and technology providers,” said Alpha Lithium President and CEO Brad Nichol.

“In addition to developing the Tolillar Salar in Argentina, the company will be in a very strong position to consider opportunistic acquisitions, partnerships and enter Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) negotiations with various parties,” he said.

Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable for 24 months from the date of closing at an exercise price of $1.10. A total of 28.4 million units were issued at $0.81 per unit. That includes the exercise of over-allotment options.

The underwriters received a cash commission of 7% of the gross proceeds as well as underwriters warrants that allow them to purchase up to 1.9 million common shares of the company at $0.81 for two years after the date of closing.

Alpha Lithium says it has assembled 100%-ownership of what may be one of Argentina’s last undeveloped salars, one that encompasses 27,500 hectares located in the vicinity of some key players in the “Lithium Triangle.”

Alpha Lithium recently said it is drilling of phase two of its three-phase drilling program at Tolillar Salar. The current drill program is an additional step towards the completion of a NI 43-101-compliant resource estimate.

Alpha said it recently added a renowned group of lithium chemistry experts to its team for the purpose of examining and evaluating different DLE techniques that have shown to economically extract lithium at concentrations lower than 100 mg/L.


Share this article

More Stories

Mining Stocks Outlook

2 hours ago Resource World

Commodities Roundup

4 hours ago Resource World

Honey Badger up 93% on $3 million financing news

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Blackrock Gold closes upsized $10.35 million bought deal financing

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Granada drills 107.8 g/t gold over 4 metres at Granada, Quebec

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Denison Mines closes US$28.75-million bought deal financing

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Mining Stocks Outlook

2 hours ago Resource World

Commodities Roundup

4 hours ago Resource World

Honey Badger up 93% on $3 million financing news

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Alpha Lithium raises $23 million from bought deal

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Blackrock Gold closes upsized $10.35 million bought deal financing

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.