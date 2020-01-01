Alphamin Continues to Intercept High Grade Tin Mineralisation

Share this article















Alphamin Resources Corp. [AFM-TSXV, APH-JSE AltX], a producer of 4% of the world’s mined tin from its high-grade operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, earlier announced additional high-grade assay results on its Mpama South Exploration Drilling program as well as the commencement of Life of Mine extension drilling at its high-grade Mpama North mine.

HIGHLIGHTS

Further high-grade intercepts 1 from the Main Zone at Mpama South received, including: BGH046: 10.8 metres @ 2.86% Sn from 195.2 metres BGH051: 5.3 metres @ 4.00% Sn from 164.2 metres BGH046: 2.6 metres @ 7.17% Sn from 218.0 metres BGH053: 10.6 metres @ 2.77% Sn from 198.9 metres

Further high-grade intercept 1 from the newly discovered footwall zone at Mpama South received, including: BGH053: 3.2 metres @ 9.59% Sn from 173.7 metres

12,300m of the planned 16,800m Diamond Drill program completed at Mpama South (52 of the 70-hole program) with independent laboratory assays received for 39 holes to date

(52 of the 70-hole program) with independent laboratory assays received for 39 holes to date Commenced drilling the 15,350m diamond drill program on Mpama North which targets down dip extension of the already operating mine

Chief Executive Officer, Maritz Smith, comments:

“We are pleased to have reached this milestone of starting the long-awaited extension drilling on our high-grade Mpama North mine. The life of mine extension possibilities are highly positive and we look forward to the results. The Mpama South Prospect continues to deliver outstanding tin intercepts and at only 750m south of the Mpama North operation, would provide excellent potential synergies.”

Shares of Alphamin are trading at CAD$0.84 up $0.06 with nearly 5m shares traded.

Share this article













