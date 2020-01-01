American Manganese receives funding to advance lithium-ion battery recycling project in collaboration with Italvolt

Share this article















American Manganese Inc. [TSXV-AMY; OTCQB-AMYZF; FSE-2AM] is pleased to announce it is receiving advisory services and funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to support a pilot project, entitled, ‘Demonstration of Continuous Recycling of Cathode Material from Lithium-ion Battery Production Scrap‘. This funding is delivered through NRC IRAP’s Fast Pilot in Foreign Markets program, designed to help innovative Canadian small and medium-sized businesses overcome barriers to global market entry and facilitate direct adoption of technology in foreign markets.

In collaboration with Italvolt, American Manganese will model, commission, and test a lithium-ion battery cathode material recycling demonstration plant to include continuous operation with specific cathode waste processing objectives, such as capacity, extraction efficiency, and material purity.

Italvolt plans to build one of Europe’s largest lithium-ion battery Gigafactory in Scarmagno, Italy. In March of this year, AMY signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Italvolt to collaborate on developing a commercial recycling plant using the Company’s patented RecycLiCo™ technology, alongside Italvolt’s Gigafactory.

“The collaboration with American Manganese is about to significantly accelerate our goals to become fully sustainable battery manufacturer,” said Lars Carlstrom, Founder and CEO of Italvolt. “We are very impressed with the innovation and skills the collaboration can add to Italvolt, the circular economy is no longer just a vision it’s about to become a reality, AMY will set new standards for the industry and we at Italvolt are very proud to be a part of this project”.

“Lithium-ion battery waste is a global concern, and we are thankful for the FPFM program and the opportunity to collaborate with Italvolt and validate our RecycLiCo™ process to the global market,” said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese, “We are extremely pleased with the support from NRC IRAP.”

