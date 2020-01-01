Angkor Resources reports multiple high-grade Cambodia samples

Share this article















Angkor Resources Corp. [ANK-TSXV; ANKOF-OTC] provided an update on the recently completed mapping and sampling program on its 100%-owned Andong Meas property in Cambodia.

Highlights:

• Multiple grab samples with gold from 3.08 g/t to 55.4 g/tonne gold;

• Significant gold target has been identified from samples collected over a north to south distance of more than 600 metres;

• Evidence of multiple mineralized epithermal quartz veins and skarn-type alteration across the licence, including the Wild Boar and Wild Monkey prospects.

“This program was designed to re-sample the higher grade showings around the Wild Boar prospect and to map and resample the quartz vein material found in the Canada Wall copper porphyry target,” stated Stephen Burega, CEO. “The northern most quartz vein float samples were collected over a north to south distance of more than 600 metres representing a new and significant gold target for the company.”

The samples provided in the table are selected samples and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

Sample Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t)

AM19-WB-01 9.09 3.0

AM19-WB-02 8.69 5.6

AM19-WB-03 3.08 1.5

AM19-WB-04 17.50 4.4

AM19-WB-05 55.40 9.8

AM19-WB-06 46.90 13.5

The mineralization from the area is polymetallic veins with gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, with anomalous values of arsenic, bismuth, molybdenum, antimony and tellurium.

“The float grab samples collected to date suggest that the occurrence is of the intrusive hosted mesothermal gold vein type of deposit”, stated Dennis Ouellette, ANK’s VP of Exploration. “Mesco Gold’s Phum Syarung gold mine which is currently in development is an example of this type of deposit. The Mesco Mine is located approximately 18 kilometres south of the Wild Boar prospect.

“Interestingly, while there is evidence of artisanal mining at the southern portion of the traverse, in contrast, in the northern area where the highest grade samples were collected, there was no evidence of artisanal mining. Plans are currently in the works for additional follow-up on the highly prospective targets.”

Ongoing exploration of the Andong Meas tenement included mapping and sampling around previously located high-grade float samples in the Wild Boar prospect area. Additional sampling was conducted in the area of historical gold veins north and west of the Canada Wall copper molybdenum porphyry target. Removal of the local forest by agriculturalists has made locating these historical workings much easier.

The Andong Meas License hosts the company’s Canada Wall copper molybdenum gold porphyry system and the adjacent South Creek copper porphyry system prospect as well as several gold targets, including the Wild Boar which has seen extensive artisanal mining in the past and Wild Monkey that showed multiple surface samples with grades up to 3.93 g/t gold. Exploration programs were designed to re-sample the higher grade showings around Wild Boar and map and sample the quartz vein material found in Wild Monkey.

In addition to the gold-bearing quartz veins, skarn alteration on the contact between granites and marbles in the area was observed. No mineralization was observed within the skarn alteration, but the presence of carbonate rocks and mineralized intrusive rocks suggests that there is the possibility of skarn mineralization in the area.

Angkor Resources is a leading mineral explorer in Cambodia with a large land package. In 2019 it added Block VIII, a 7,300 km2 oil and gas exploration license in Cambodia, to its exploration projects.

