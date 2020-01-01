Antioquia Gold earns $1.5 million in Q3 2020

15 hours ago Resource World
Share this article

Antioquia Gold Inc. [AGD-TSXV; AGDXF-OTCQX] has released a summary of its financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020. The company is a gold exploration and development company that is in production at its wholly owned flagship Cisneros Mine in Antioquia, Colombia. The project is located in the central portion of the department of Antioquia, roughly 55 km northeast of Medellin.

For Q3 2020, the company has again shown a significant improvement in its financial performance. The improvement is attributable to constant improvements in mine planning and mining operations, process plant optimizations and an increase in processing third-party mineralized material. Increases in the price of gold and silver during Q3 of 2020 also played an important role.

The main operational and financial results for the third quarter 2020 are as follows:

Total mineral treated for Q3 2020 was 64,418 tonnes averaging 3.13 g/t gold, compared to 38,668 tonnes in Q2 2020 averaging 3.87 g/t gold (a 67% tonnage increase and a 19% grade decrease), and 49,981 tonnes in Q3 2019 averaging 2.43 g/t gold.

Gold production for Q3 2020 was 6,259 oz, compared to 4,652 oz in Q2 2020 (a 35% increase), and 3,705 oz in Q3 2019.

Total revenues for Q3 2020 were $15.9M, compared to $9.6M in Q2 2020 (a 66% increase), and $7M in Q3 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2020 was $6.5M, compared to $5.0M in Q2 2020 (a 31% increase), and a loss of $0.3M in Q3 2019.

Net gain for Q3 2020 was $1.5M, compared to $0.9M inQ2 2020 (a 63% increase), and a loss of $4.5M in Q3 2019.

The average realized gold price for Q3 2020 was US$1,825/oz compared to US$1,655/oz in Q2 2020 (a 10% increase), and US$1,444/oz in Q3 2019.

Cash cost/oz sold forQ3 2020 was US$978, compared to US$903 in Q2 2020 (a 8.3% decrease), and US$1,435 in Q3 2019.

AISC per ounce sold for Q3 2020 was US$1,066, compared to US$999 in Q2 2020 (a 6.7% increase), and US$1,543 in Q3 2019.


Share this article

More Stories

Deep-Sea mineral platform launched ahead of battery boom

16 hours ago Resource World

Goliath Resources samples 10 metres grading 14.11 g/t AuEq at Golddigger

17 hours ago Resource World

Teck partners to test germ-killing copper on Vancouver Transit

17 hours ago Resource World

RT Minerals intersects 33.1 metres of 2.81 g/t Gold including 8 metres of 9.43 g/t Au and up to 1 Metre of 24.49 g/t Au

17 hours ago Resource World

High Tide Resources Intersects 314.7 m Grading 29.6% Total Fe From Its Labrador West Iron Project

17 hours ago Resource World

U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations Advances Budget Allocations for American Uranium Reserve Program

18 hours ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Antioquia Gold earns $1.5 million in Q3 2020

15 hours ago Resource World

Deep-Sea mineral platform launched ahead of battery boom

16 hours ago Resource World

Goliath Resources samples 10 metres grading 14.11 g/t AuEq at Golddigger

17 hours ago Resource World

Teck partners to test germ-killing copper on Vancouver Transit

17 hours ago Resource World

RT Minerals intersects 33.1 metres of 2.81 g/t Gold including 8 metres of 9.43 g/t Au and up to 1 Metre of 24.49 g/t Au

17 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.