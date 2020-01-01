Aris Gold shares up 23% on Colombia mine deal

2 days ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Aris Gold Corp. [ARIS-TSX, ALLXF-OTCQX] shares rallied sharply Monday after the company said it has agreed to acquire a 20% joint venture interest in the Soto Norte gold project in Colombia, with the option to purchase another 30% interest.

The Soto Norte project, which has been held privately since 2011, is one of the world’s largest feasibility-stage projects with high grade mineral reserves, low capital intensity, low operating costs and district-scale potential.

The project has probable mineral reserves of 24.8 million tonnes at 6.22 g/t gold, 34.4 g/t silver, and 0.18% copper, or 5.0 million ounces of gold, 27.4 million ounces of silver and 107 million pounds of copper.  Indicated mineral resources stand at 8.5 million ounces of gold. On top of that is an estimated 3.6 million ounces of inferred resources.

Aris Gold shares advanced on the news, rising 23.3% or 35 cents to $1.85 on volume of 546,850. The shares are currently trading in a 52-week range of $2.70 and $1.21.

Aris is acquiring the interest in Soto Norte under an agreement with MDC Industry Holding Co LLC (Mubadala) a unit of Abu Dhabi-based investment company Mubadala Investment Co. PJSC. Upon closing, Aris and Mubadala will form a joint venture company that will oversee environmental licensing, project development and construction, as well as mine operation.

Aris will be the project operator and the partners will share project costs on a pro-rata ownership basis.

Aris is paying US$100 million in cash to Mubadala for the 20% project stake. Closing is expected to occur in April, 2022. Mubadala is retaining a precious metals streaming interest on 7.35% of payable gold and 100% of payable silver. The stream will only apply to incremental production after the first 5.7 million ounces of gold has been produced. This is expected to be achieved following depletion of the current mineral reserves and 30% of the current indicated mineral resource.

The deal is expected to be transformational for Aris Gold. Together with its Marmato mine, which is also located in Colombia, and is expected to produce 175,000 ounces of gold annually when both the Upper Mine and Lower Mine are in operation, the transaction will position Aris as a significant mid-tier gold producer with attributable production exceeding 400,000 ounces of gold annually at an all-in-sustaining cost of around US$650 an ounce and generating significant cash flows.

Aris Gold has completed a feasibility study technical report on the Soto Norte project which offers a complete project description.  Soto Norte is designed as an underground mine with 2.6 million tonnes annually of processing capacity and an estimated US$1.2 billion of initial capital costs.

The feasibility study envisages average production of 450,000 ounces of gold annually, life of mine average all-in-sustaining costs of US$471 an ounce. Sine 2015, extensive technical studies and engagement with the local communities were undertaken in preparing an initial Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA).

 


Share this article

More Stories

Trillium Gold samples 60.2 g/t gold over 7 metres at Rivard property, Ontario

13 hours ago Staff Writer

Northern Superior drills 61.24 g/t gold 5.95 metres at Croteau, Quebec

13 hours ago Staff Writer

Calibre Mining drills 11.56 g/t gold over 12.4 metres at Pavon, Nicaragua

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Puma Exploration samples up to 121.5 g/t gold at Williams Brook, New Brunswick

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Freeman Gold makes new gold discovery, Idaho

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Sabina Gold announces $110 million bought deal

15 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Trillium Gold samples 60.2 g/t gold over 7 metres at Rivard property, Ontario

13 hours ago Staff Writer

Northern Superior drills 61.24 g/t gold 5.95 metres at Croteau, Quebec

13 hours ago Staff Writer

Calibre Mining drills 11.56 g/t gold over 12.4 metres at Pavon, Nicaragua

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Puma Exploration samples up to 121.5 g/t gold at Williams Brook, New Brunswick

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Freeman Gold makes new gold discovery, Idaho

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.