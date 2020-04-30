Armed robbers steal Alamos Gold’s Mexican doré bars

2 hours ago Resource World

Alamos Gold’s 100%-owned Mulatos gold mine located 220 km east of Hermosillo, Sonora State, Mexico. Source: Alamos Gold Inc.

Toronto-based Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI-TSX, NYSE], which has suspended operations at its Mulatos mine in Mexico, reported that a group of armed thieves stole gold doré bars (an alloy of gold and silver) on the airstrip at the mine, then fled in their own light aircraft.

In a statement, Alamos’ Mexican subsidiary Minas de Oro Nacional, said five armed thieves subdued Alamos security guards who were loading the bars for transport on an airplane on the morning of April 8.

Meanwhile, a Cessna type aircraft landed and the thieves then loaded the doré bars on to the plane and took off. An Alamos spokeswoman, Rebecca Thomson, said no one was hurt and the bars were insured.

The temporary suspension of operations at Mulatos follows a mandate by the Mexican government to suspend all non-essential businesses until April 30, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Alamos has scaled down mining and other activities. Essential employees will remain on site to continue processing and other critical site activities (including water management, environmental protection and security).

The company’s balance sheet remains solid with approximately US$215 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2020.

In April 9 trading, Alamos Gold shares rose $0.62 to close at $8.84.


