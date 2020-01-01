Ascot drills 3.62 metres of 16.59 g/t gold at Premier in BC’s Golden Triangle

6 hours ago
Ascot Resources Ltd. [AOT-TSX; AOTVF-OTCQX] has released additional high-grade gold intercepts at the Day Zone of the 100%-optioned Premier gold project (PGP) located 25 km from the town of Stewart  in the Golden Triangle region of northwestern British Columbia. These results are highly significant as the Day Zone is in a strategic location approximately 300 metres west of reserves and resources at the Big Missouri deposit and five kilometres north of the Premier mill.

Highlights from the Day zone include 16.59 g/t gold over 3.62 metres in hole P20-2217 and 15.31 g/t gold over 5.60 metres in hole P20-2245.

The intercepts reported in this release succeeded in connecting the Day Zone with the known zones of the Big Missouri deposit to the east. This area holds very high potential for additional near-mine resources. The company is awaiting assays from nine more drill holes that were completed from two additional drill pads.

Derek White, President and CEO, commented: “It is very exciting that we continue to hit mineralization in every drill hole in this area. The new drill holes have connected the west side of the ridge to the known resources at the Big Missouri deposit that are included in our feasibility mine plan. There is high potential to expand the mineralization to the north and south and add additional resources close to planned underground infrastructure, which could ultimately extend the mine life at Premier. We are looking forward to additional results from the Day zone, Silver Hill and the Woodbine prospect.”

True width is uncertain as there is not enough information about the orientation of

mineralization in this area. The company has completed 16 drill holes from three drill pads for a total of 3,619 metres at the Day Zone.


