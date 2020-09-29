ATEX Commences Valeriano Copper Gold Porphyry Drilling Program

Share this article

ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV:ATX) (“ATEX“) is pleased to announce that it has commenced a 6,000 metre diamond drilling campaign at its Valeriano Copper Gold Project with two drill rigs currently targeting the Valeriano copper gold porphyry deposit.

The Valeriano deposit is located within a portion of the Frontal Cordillera which links the Maricunga gold porphyry belt to the north and the El Indio high-sulphidation belt to the south. This 120 kilometre long zone, referred to as the Link Belt, hosts a number of significant copper gold porphyry deposits including Filo del Sol (Filo Mining), Josemaria (Josemaria Resources), Los Helados (NGEX Minerals/Nippon Caserones Resources), El Morro (Teck Resources/Newmont), and El Encierro (Antofagasta/Barrick Gold).

ATEX’s current drilling program is following up on the results from historical 2013 drilling which returned significant intersections from the Valeriano copper gold porphyry (Table 1). Southern Rock Geophysics has completed the previously announced magnetotelluric (“MT”) survey with preliminary 3D modeling of the MT results confirming the interpretation of the porphyry mineralization setting and supporting the drilling plan. The first two diamond drill holes (Figure 1, attached) are 200 metre step-outs north and south of the high-grade interval returned from drill hole VALDD13-14. A third drill hole has been tentatively planned; however, its collar location will be confirmed upon receipt of the final results of the MT and ground magnetics surveys.

Table 1 – Historic Drill Results from the Valeriano Copper Gold Porphyry

The Valeriano copper gold deposit currently hosts an inferred resource of 297.3 million tonnes grading 0.59% copper, 0.193 grams per tonne gold and 0.90 grams per tonne silver (0.77% copper equivalent) at a cut-off grade of 0.50% copper. Contained metal totals 1.77 million tonnes copper, 1.84 million ounces gold and 8.62 million ounces silver for 2.30 million tonnes copper equivalent. See the September 29, 2020 ATEX press release for further information regarding the Valeriano inferred resource estimate.

Prior to ATEX’s involvement in Valeriano, 26,847 metres had been drilled on the property during three campaigns which were largely focused on the discovery of near surface epithermal gold mineralization with the majority of shallow drilling confined within 200 metres of surface. During the 2011/2012 drilling season, Hochschild Mining drilled to depths of 500 metres, cutting porphyry-style alteration mineralization. During the 2012/2013 drilling season, Hochschild Mining tested the porphyry potential drilling 3 diamond drill holes which successfully cut significant intervals of porphyry-related copper gold mineralization as noted in Table 1. Due to the economic conditions at the time, Hochschild terminated the Valeriano option agreement.

National Instrument 43-101 Compliance

The Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators, for the Valeriano Copper Gold Project is Sergio Diaz, a resident of La Senera, Chile. Mr. Diaz is a Public Registered Person for Reserves and Resources No. 51, in Chile and is also registered in the Colegio de Geólogos de Chile under No. 315.

The Valeriano resource estimate copper equivalent grade was calculated based upon a copper price of $3.00 per pound, gold price of $1,800 per ounce and silver price of $25.00 per ounces (all prices in US$). Metal recoveries were not considered. The formula used for the copper equivalent calculation was: Cu Eq% = (Cu ppm/10,000) + (Au g/t * Au $/oz/ 22.0462 * 31.1035*Cu price ) + (Ag g/t * Ag price / 22.0462 * 31.1035*Cu price )

About ATEX Resources Inc.

ATEX is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, development and monetization of projects throughout the Americas. ATEX’s flagship Valeriano Copper Gold Project is located in Chile’s prolific El Indio Mineral Belt.

