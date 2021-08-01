Atico snaps up remaining La Plata stake for US$10 million

19 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Atico Mining Corp. [ATY-TSXV, ATCMF-OTCQX] said Friday its has acquired the remaining 40% interest in the La Plata gold-copper-zinc volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit in Ecuador in a US$10 million deal.

The acquisition was completed via a share purchase agreement involving Atico’s Toachi Mining unit, Atico, and certain shareholders of the company that owns the La Plata concessions.

Atico said it has agreed to make an initial cash payment of US$7 million, plus three additional US$1.0 million installment payments on each anniversary of the closing date for three years.

A portion of the shares will be subject to pledge agreements with the sellers, whereby the pledged shares will be released over three years upon payment of the installments.

Atico shares were unchanged at 45 cents and currently trade in a 52-week range of 78 cents and 38.5 cents.

The La Plata property consists of two mining concessions, La Florida and Loma del Tigre, which cover 2,300 hectares and is located 85 kilometres southwest of the capital city of Quito. Total driving time in a four-wheel light truck is about three hours from Quito.

Atico said the deal was driven by its desire to consolidate ownership of a project it is already committed to advancing through to production as well as by the perception that the Ecuadorian government is creating a favourable environment for investment in the mining sector.

Previous operators, including Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. [CGP-TSXV, CTNXF-OTC, FWB-GWN1] outlined a “historic resource” of 914,000 tonnes, grading 8.01 grams gold, 88.29 grams silver, 5.01% copper, 6.71% zinc and 0.78% lead per tonne. The property was also drilled by a Canadian company previously known as Cambior Inc. between 1996 and 2000.

In October, 2015, Toachi Mining, previously known as Ferrum Americas Mining Inc., secured an option to earn between 60% and 75% in the La Plata project.

Ferrum was a shell company led by Laurence Curtis an economic geologist and geochemist, who has been in the mining industry for 40 years, including 10 spent as CEO of Australian gold producer Intrepid Mines Ltd.

Aside from the impressive grades, the La Plata project offers multiple advanced exploration targets defined by coincident geochemistry, geology, and geophysics, as well as an exploration database that includes records from 14,000 metres of drilling.

Toachi previously said its exploration staff identified more than 14 discrete exploration targets across the property concessions which extend for more than nine kilometres, attesting to the potential of this emerging district, the company said.

The La Plata project is located 15 kilometres from the Toachi River, which flows through the Andean foothills and provides water and immense power for hydro plants. It was a venue for small scale mining (open pit and underground) between 1975 and 1981.


Share this article

More Stories

Neo Battery shares up 17% on silicon prototype news

19 hours ago Staff Writer

Moneta Continues to Intersect Gold on Extensions of the Westaway Deposit with up to 21.00 m @ 2.66 g/t Gold and 25.00 m @ 1.75 g/t Gold

23 hours ago Staff Writer

The changing face of Canadian mineral exploration

2 days ago Staff Writer

Asante Gold closes acquisition of Bibiani mine

2 days ago Staff Writer

New report shows without new nuclear generation, Ontario will miss its climate change targets

2 days ago Staff Writer

Saint Jean Carbon Provides Progress Updates on the Solid Ultrabattery Plant, Mineral Processing and Carbon Sciences Research

2 days ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Neo Battery shares up 17% on silicon prototype news

19 hours ago Staff Writer

Atico snaps up remaining La Plata stake for US$10 million

19 hours ago Staff Writer

Moneta Continues to Intersect Gold on Extensions of the Westaway Deposit with up to 21.00 m @ 2.66 g/t Gold and 25.00 m @ 1.75 g/t Gold

23 hours ago Staff Writer

The changing face of Canadian mineral exploration

2 days ago Staff Writer

Asante Gold closes acquisition of Bibiani mine

2 days ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.