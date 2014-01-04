Aurion Resources drills 2.41 g/t gold over 56.55 metres at Risti, Finland

Share this article

Aurion Resources Ltd. [AU-TSXV; AIRRF-OTCQX] reported further results from the scout drilling program in the Kaares area at its wholly-owned Risti property located in the Central Lapland greenstone belt in northern Finland. Results include assays from the remaining intervals from previously announced hole KS22027.

Summary: 2.41 g/t gold over 56.55 metres – extension to previously announced partial results; 2.41 g/t gold over 56.55 metres from 95.75 metres (KS22027).

Previously released intervals include 1.43 g/t gold and 0.46% copper over 7.10 metres from 37.35 metres, 17.12 g/t gold and 0.55% copper over 5.90 metres from 95.75 metres and 2.44 g/t gold over 7.70 metres from 142.55 metres. The entire hole (211.90 m) is within altered and deformed mafic volcanic rocks with local graphitic sediments and ended in mineralization.

Previously announced results were rushed partial assays of intervals based on visual analysis. Additional Kaaresselka gold intercepts included 1.22 g/t gold over 19.90 metres from 92.50 metres (KS22029) and 2.27 g/t gold over 11.30 metres from 124.10 metres (KS22029).

Elevated critical minerals (Cu, Co, Pd, Pt) were encountered. Elevated copper values (max 1.2%) partly overlap with gold mineralized intervals.

Cobalt mineralized zones include 220 ppm cobalt over 29.70 metres from 29.10 metres (KS22027), 283 ppm cobalt over 14.85 metres from 64.00 metres (KS22029), 190 ppm cobalt over 17.50 metres from 92.50 metres (KS22029) and partly overlap with gold and/or copper mineralized intervals; 0.31 g/t Pt+Pd over 29.80 metres from 34.00 metres (KS22025).

Geologic setting and mineralization style resembles Helmi (Aurion-B2Gold JV) and Ikkari (Rupert Resources) discoveries and past-producing Saattopora Au-Cu Mine.

Significant scale corridor of highly deformed and altered mafic volcanics in the Kaares area: Mineralization style resembles Helmi (Aurion-B2Gold JV), Ikkari (Rupert Resources), and past-producing Saattopora Au-Cu Mine; planning for follow up drilling program ongoing

“The extended mineralized interval of 2.41 g/t gold over 56.55 metres in drill hole KS22027 and other new gold intercepts provide favourable indications on the potential scale of the mineralized system in the Kaares area,” commented Matti Talikka, CEO. “In addition, the elevated levels of critical metals encountered, such as copper, cobalt, platinum and palladium, highlight the overall prospectivity of Aurion’s vast properties in a greenstone belt with growing gold (Kittila Mine, AgnicoEagle; Ikkari discovery, Rupert Resources) and base metal (Kevitsa Mine, Boliden; Sakatti discovery, Anglo American) inventories.”

Kaares Area, including the Kaaresselka Prospect: Three holes, totalling 557.60 metres, were drilled into the Vanha area of the Kaaresselka Prospect and seven scout holes, totaling 1,081.60 metres, were completed in the greater Kaares area in the southern part of the Risti property.

The Vanha holes were drilled to test the potential for extensions and new mineralized zones, as well as to support the interpretation of historic exploration data. The recent holes were drilled towards the SW to provide further information on the structural setting compared to the historic holes, of which the majority were drilled in a north-south orientation and only tested shallow depths.

The high-grade mineralization at Vanha along the main shear zone and the discovery of multiple gold mineralized zones along the splays branching from the main shear zone during the recent scout drilling program demonstrates that the Kaares area has a high potential to host multiple gold occurrences. These occurrences lie within highly deformed and altered sequences of supracrustal rocks in a geological setting that resembles recent significant discoveries such as Helmi (Aurion-B2Gold JV) and Ikkari (Rupert Resources). In addition, the elevated levels of Cu, Co and PGE encountered in the mineralized zones further supports the prospectivity of the area. Gold association with base metals, including Cu, Co and Ni, is common within several occurrences in the vicinity of the crustal scale Sirkka Shear Zone. For example, the past producing Saattopora mine contained both gold and copper dominated mineralized zones of which many remain open along strike and with depth, as the mining extended only to 150 m depth.

Aurion’s current focus is exploring on its Risti and Launi projects, as well as advancing its joint venture properties with B2Gold and Kinross in Finland.





Share this article