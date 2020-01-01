Aurwest commences drilling at Paradise Lake Gold Property, Central Newfoundland

2 hours ago Resource World
Share this article

Aurwest Resources Corporation (“Aurwest” or the “Company”) (CSE: AWR) is pleased to report that diamond drilling has commenced on a planned Phase 1 – 3,000-meter drill program at its flagship Paradise Lake gold project in Central Newfoundland. The first drill hole is located near Twin Pond, approximately 21 km south of Grand Falls, targeting a high priority gold anomaly from the recently completed IP survey.

Mr. Colin Christensen stated, “We are extremely excited to have our maiden drill program underway. The 2021 exploration program located several leakage halos on surface carrying up to 14.2 g/t gold in this area. The drilling will target an area exhibiting post-Botwood intrusive activity, positive chargeability signatures and silicified areas with gold-pyrite mineralization on surface. The combination of these features represents priority drillings targets to test the down dip extensions of interpreted leakage halos originating from the Lawrenceton volcanics below the Botwood sediments”.

The initial drilling program will focus on the Twin Ponds-Paradise Lake area where 2021 exploration located a 5kms long northeast trending positive chargeability anomaly; several late stage intrusives; and a magnetic low along an interpreted basement structure.    Within this northeast trending area, surface exploration located numerous  areas of quartz vein/breccias in outcrop/subcrop that returned up to 14.2 g/t gold.  These areas also host pyrite-arsenopyrite bearing Botwood sediments interpreted to be the surface expression of late-stage re-activated faults along which hydrothermal fluids carrying gold and silica emanated upwards from the underlying Lawrenceton volcanics.

Qualified Person:

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., is the Company’s independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release

On Behalf Of Aurwest resources Corporation

“Colin Christensen”
President and Chief Executive Officer

For additional information please contact:

Colin Christensen
Telephone: (403) 483-8363
Email: cchristensen@aurwestresources.com
Website: aurwestresources.com

About Aurwest Resources Corporation

Aurwest is a Canadian-based junior resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The Company currently has three Option Agreements to earn a 100% interest in Paradise Lake and Stony Caldera projects covering a 47,800-hectare (478 sq kms) package of gold exploration licenses within the emerging Central Newfoundland gold district. The Company also currently holds a 100% interest in the 28,294-hectare Stellar/Stars porphyry copper project, located approximately 25 kilometers southwest of Houston, British Columbia.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions, and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as “forward-looking statements”. Forward looking statements may be identified by words including “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “expects” and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company’s future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with the applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Share this article

More Stories

Iamgold monitors Burkina Faso situation

20 hours ago Staff Writer

First Energy drills 0.93% Li2O over 5.2 metres at Augustus property, Quebec

20 hours ago Staff Writer

Coast Copper Drills 4.1m of 5.66% CuEq Near Surface from Merry Widow Zone on Empire Mine Property

21 hours ago Resource World

Universal Copper drills 432.8 metres of 0.57% CuEq at Poplar project, British Columbia

21 hours ago Staff Writer

Osino Resources drills 41.5 g/t gold over 9 metres of at Twin Hills, Namibia

21 hours ago Staff Writer

Desert Gold Traces Gourbassi North West Discovery for 1.6 Km with Drill Intercepts of 1.94 g/t Gold over 30 Metres*, 2.75 g/t Gold over 12 Metres* and 1.10 g/t Gold over 37 Metres*, Western Mali

22 hours ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Aurwest commences drilling at Paradise Lake Gold Property, Central Newfoundland

2 hours ago Resource World

Iamgold monitors Burkina Faso situation

20 hours ago Staff Writer

First Energy drills 0.93% Li2O over 5.2 metres at Augustus property, Quebec

20 hours ago Staff Writer

Coast Copper Drills 4.1m of 5.66% CuEq Near Surface from Merry Widow Zone on Empire Mine Property

21 hours ago Resource World

Universal Copper drills 432.8 metres of 0.57% CuEq at Poplar project, British Columbia

21 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.