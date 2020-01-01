Aurwest Resources channel samples up to 3.23% copper at Stellar project, British Columbia

Share this article

Aurwest Resources Corp. [AWR-CSE] provided an update on partial results from its 2021 exploration program on the 100%-owned Stellar porphyry copper project (28,294 ha) located 25 km southwest of Houston, British Columbia.

Red-bed copper mineralization has been delineated in the area previously referred to as the Erin target. The thickness and extent of the mineralized area has not been determined.

Channel sampling of the Erin target; returned weighted averages of 0.93% copper, 88.26 ppm silver and 0.07 ppm gold over a 4.9-metres interval in Trench-7 with individual sample results attaining maximum values of 3.23% copper, 397 ppm silver and 4.96 ppm gold.

Channel sampling of the Jewelry Box target returned 5.23 ppm gold, 3.78 ppm silver and 0.13% copper over a 1.9-metre interval. The mineralization is open in one direction.

The Galena Zone is a new discovery of Pb-Zn-Ag-Cu-Mo mineralization with a minimum estimated with a strike length of 500 metres. Select rock sampling returned up to 11.16% lead, 0.51% zinc, 68.3 ppm silver and 373 ppm molybdenum. The mineralized zone is open to the northeast and possibly to the southwest.

A 6-line IP (induced polarization) survey totalling 15.6 km was completed. Results of the survey will be reported when the prospecting, geochemical and geophysical data have been compiled and interpreted

Colin Christensen, president and CEO, stated, “The 2021 program significantly increased our geological understanding and upgraded the copper-gold potential of the Stellar property. The combination of these 2021 results with the recently acquired, Stars copper discovery, provides a preliminary indication of the copper and copper-gold potential of the area covered by the Stellar/Stars project area. The discovery of the Galena zone and identification of red bed copper mineralization demonstrates the potential of the property to host several styles of mineralization in addition to porphyry copper-gold mineralization. Compilation of the soil and stream sediment geochemical data and interpretation of the Induced Polarization survey results are ongoing and will be released when completed.”

The 2021 program consisted of soil and stream sediment geochemical surveys, prospecting, limited hand trenching, channel sampling and a deep penetrating Induced Polarization survey. During the field season, two additional mineral tenures totaling 2,277.91 hectares were acquired through the facilities of British Columbia Mineral Titles Online.

Share this article