Aurwest switches attention to B.C. porphyry project

Aurwest Resources Corp. [AWR-CSE] (formerly Shamrock Enterprises Inc.) on Monday March 22 released an update on its objectives this year for the Stellar porphyry copper project, located 25 km southwest of Houston, British Columbia.

“While Aurwest’s recent activity has focused primarily on our gold project in Newfoundland, our Stellar porphyry copper gold property in central British Columbia continues to impress us with additional new technical interpretation,” said Aurwest President and CEO Colin Christensen.

Aurwest is a significant land holder in British Columbia with 22,200 hectares of exploration ground known as the Stellar Project. The 100%-controlled property lies on the Nechako Plateau and is located 25 km southwest of Houston and 58 km north of Imperial Metals Corp.’s [III-TSX] Huckleberry Copper Mine.

The property partially surrounds M3 Metals Corp.’s [MT-TSXV, MLGCF-OTCQB] new Stars porphyry copper-gold-silver-moly discovery, adjoining M3’s property boundary to the north, west and east. On February 28, 2018, M3 Metals reported that drill hole #4 intersected 40.2 metres of 1.02% copper equivalent (CuEq), within a broader interval of 204 metres of 0.50% CuEq close to surface.

In 2019, Aurwest completed a 1,049-km airborne geophysical survey which identified priority targets which represent expressions of a porphyry-style mineralization system.

Historical sampling has outlined two distinct areas of coincident copper-molybdenum mineralization located within strong positive magnetic signatures. These targets occur over a strike length of approximately 4.0 to 5.0 km with a 1.5-ko-long area between the targets of barren rock.

“The compilation of historical data combined with re-interpretation of the 2018 airborne magnetic survey using the Huckleberry deposit as an exploration model has significantly increased our understanding of the project potential to host copper-molybdenum porphyry-style mineralization,” Christensen said in a press release on Monday.

“The historical exploration has provided a considerable amount of useful information, indicating widespread copper-molybdenum-gold-silver mineralization that was never incorporated into a working exploration model,” he said.

Objectives for this year include completing a NI 43-101 compliant independent technical report by the end of March 2021, and spending $400,000 on a field program consisting of mapping, sampling, site sediment sampling and a deep penetrating geophysical survey.

The company said the 2021 program will focus on two porphyry copper targets as well as the strike extension to the north of the M3 Stars copper discovery. In addition, re-processing and modelling of the 2018 airborne magnetic survey are expected to be completed before the start of the 2021 field program.

