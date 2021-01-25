Avino files prospectus to raise up to US$25 million

5 hours ago Resource World

The Avino Mine in Durango state, north-central Mexico. Source: Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.

Share this article

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM-TSX, NYSE American; GV6-FSE, Berlin] has filed a new short form base shelf prospectus dated January 25, 2021, and prospectus supplement dated January 27, 2021, in Canada, under which Avino may distribute common shares from time to time pursuant to a sales agreement dated January 13, 2021, with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC, Roth Capital Partners LLC and AGP/Alliance Global Partners, as agents or as principals, for the distribution of the offered shares in the United States up to the aggregate sales amount of US$25.0-million, in accordance with the terms of the sales agreement. The offering is being made in the U.S. under the terms of a registration statement on Form F-3 filed with, and declared effective on January 29, 2021, by, the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S. and the base shelf prospectus and prospectus supplement filed in each province of Canada, except Quebec.

The sales of the offered shares will be made directly on the New York Stock Exchange American, and will be deemed sales of offered shares under the prospectus in transactions that are deemed to be “at-the-market distributions” as defined in NI 44-102 – Shelf Distributions. The offered shares will be distributed at the market prices prevailing at the time of sale. As a result, prices may vary as between purchasers and during the period of distribution. The period of distribution will be until the maximum amount has been achieved, unless terminated earlier under the terms of the sales agreement.

The company has agreed to pay the agents a cash commission up to 3% of the gross proceeds of the offering.

The prospectus supplement relating to the offering, together with the base shelf prospectus and the registration statement will be filed with the securities commissions in all of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, and the registration statement previously filed with the SEC.

Avino is primarily a silver producer with a diversified pipeline of silver, gold and base metal properties in Mexico. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino mine near Durango, Mexico.


Share this article

More Stories

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Comprehensive Drilling Program and Engineering Studies to Advance the Amarillo Grande Uranium Project, Argentina

5 hours ago Resource World

Awale Resources makes new gold discoveries at Empire Prospect

7 hours ago Resource World

Golden Minerals pours first gold, shares up 15%

7 hours ago Resource World

Fission outlines drilling plan, shares rally

8 hours ago Resource World

Brixton Metals Drills 375 oz/t (11,663 g/t) Silver, 0.7% Cobalt over 1.2m at its Langis Project, Ontario

8 hours ago Resource World

New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Drills 25.9 Metres of 0.92 g/t Gold Oxide, Within a Broader Zone of 97.5 Metres Averaging 0.41 g/t, at its Bolo Gold-Silver Project, Nevada

8 hours ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Avino files prospectus to raise up to US$25 million

5 hours ago Resource World

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Comprehensive Drilling Program and Engineering Studies to Advance the Amarillo Grande Uranium Project, Argentina

5 hours ago Resource World

Awale Resources makes new gold discoveries at Empire Prospect

7 hours ago Resource World

Golden Minerals pours first gold, shares up 15%

7 hours ago Resource World

Fission outlines drilling plan, shares rally

8 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.