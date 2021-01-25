Avino files prospectus to raise up to US$25 million

Share this article















Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM-TSX, NYSE American; GV6-FSE, Berlin] has filed a new short form base shelf prospectus dated January 25, 2021, and prospectus supplement dated January 27, 2021, in Canada, under which Avino may distribute common shares from time to time pursuant to a sales agreement dated January 13, 2021, with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC, Roth Capital Partners LLC and AGP/Alliance Global Partners, as agents or as principals, for the distribution of the offered shares in the United States up to the aggregate sales amount of US$25.0-million, in accordance with the terms of the sales agreement. The offering is being made in the U.S. under the terms of a registration statement on Form F-3 filed with, and declared effective on January 29, 2021, by, the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S. and the base shelf prospectus and prospectus supplement filed in each province of Canada, except Quebec.

The sales of the offered shares will be made directly on the New York Stock Exchange American, and will be deemed sales of offered shares under the prospectus in transactions that are deemed to be “at-the-market distributions” as defined in NI 44-102 – Shelf Distributions. The offered shares will be distributed at the market prices prevailing at the time of sale. As a result, prices may vary as between purchasers and during the period of distribution. The period of distribution will be until the maximum amount has been achieved, unless terminated earlier under the terms of the sales agreement.

The company has agreed to pay the agents a cash commission up to 3% of the gross proceeds of the offering.

The prospectus supplement relating to the offering, together with the base shelf prospectus and the registration statement will be filed with the securities commissions in all of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, and the registration statement previously filed with the SEC.

Avino is primarily a silver producer with a diversified pipeline of silver, gold and base metal properties in Mexico. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino mine near Durango, Mexico.

Share this article













