Avrupa Minerals drills 36.45 metres of 0.72% copper at Alvalade project, Portugal

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. [AVU-TSXV; AVPMF-OTC; 8AM-FSE] reported that drilling continues to expand and upgrade polymetallic, massive sulphide mineralization at the Sesmarias copper-zinc prospect within the Alvalade project at Alentejo, Portugal.

The program is a joint venture between Avrupa Minerals and Minas de Aguas Tenidas, S.A. (MATSA) and is operated by Avrupa through the JV entity PorMining Lda. To date, the Company has completed 11 diamond drill holes on six different fences, totaling 5,862 meters, and is drilling a twelfth hole testing potential massive sulfide mineralization on Section 0350S.

Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, said, “With continued drilling in the SES North sector, we have now intersected significant massive sulfide mineralization over 350 metres in strike length to the southeast from previously-reported intersections in SES21-033 and 036.

The SES21-039 intercept is the longest, to date, in the joint venture, and shows improving copper, zinc, and gold grades, as we move south along the strike of massive sulfide mineralization originally discovered in SES008. The SES21-040 intercept contains the best copper results, to date, with 11 metres of 1.05% copper within a longer interval of polymetallic mineralization. As we move south towards the SES Central (Discovery) sector, we look forward to the potential of continued improvement of grades.”

Highlights include drill hole SES21-040 that returned 36.45 metres of 0.72% copper, 0.36 g/t gold, 21 g/t silver and 0.82% lead, including 11.0 metres of 1.05% copper, 0.51 g/t gold, 39.2 g/t silver and 1.64% lead.

Hole SES21-039 returned 39.2 metres of 0.44% copper, 0.71 g/t gold, 27.1 g/t silver, 2.07% zinc and 0.79% lead, including overlapping mineralized zones of 17.25 metres of 1.01 g/t gold, 16.7 metres of 34.6 g/t silver, 16.7 metres of 0.58% copper, 9.7 metres of 1.23% lead, 8.0 metres of 2.96% zinc and 7.7 metres of 3.5% zinc.

Hole SES21-039 intersected a second significant massive sulfide intercept lower in this hole with 14.8 metres of 0.45% copper, 0.29 g/t gold and 28.7 g/t silver.

To date, the Company completed 10 drill holes in the SES North sector during this phase of drilling (SES20-031 through SES21-040), and one further hole in the SES Central sector (SES21-041), totaling 5,862 meters. The Company reports results for SES21-037 through 040 in this release.

The program is fully funded by MATSA which can initially earn a 51% interest in the Alvalade Experimental Exploitation License. MATSA may then increase their interest in the project to 85% by preparing a bankable feasibility study. MATSA is a private Spanish mining company, which owns and operates three mines in the province of Huelva and also holds 1,312 km2 of exploration permits in the south of Spain and 1,106 km2 in Portugal.

