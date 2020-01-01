Awale Resources makes new gold discoveries at Empire Prospect

Share this article















Awale Resources Ltd. [ARIC-TSXV] has released further exceptional gold results from scout drilling over the Empire East extension targets at the Odienne Project, Côte D’Ivoire, West Africa. Assays reported in this release are from the final 15 scout RC holes (1,050 metres of drilling) drilled over gold in auger Anomaly 1, which commences 500 metres east of the Empire Main discovery.

The scout drill program is now complete with 54 holes drilled for 4,523 metres. This drilling partially covers a total strike length of 1.5 km within the 20 km long Empire Corridor. This successful scout program has resulted in two new bedrock gold discoveries being made at Anomalies 1 and 2.

Intercepts reported below are from Anomaly 1 and highlight mineralization with the same alteration and geology across three drill sections and an open-ended strike of over 200 metres.

Drill Hole OERC-67 returned 2 metres of 4.1 g/t gold, including 1 metre of 7.3 g/t gold from 72 metres downhole. Hole OERC-71 returned 1 metre of 1.9 g/t gold from 81 metres downhole. Hole OERC-74 returned 4 metres of 1.1 g/t gold, including 1 metres of 3.5 g/t gold from 30 metres downhole. Refer to company press release fpor complete srill results.

Glen Parsons, CEO, said: “The scout drilling intercepts reported at the extension anomalies are new gold discoveries along strike from Empire Main and demonstrate key proof of concept for a larger mineralised system along the 20 km Empire Corridor. The scout drilling to date covers a mere 1.2 kilometres of this trend. Furthermore, the Empire Main discovery demonstrates the presence of high-grade fluid flow within this structure corridor, with grades of up to 129 g/t gold reported from Empire Main.

“The company is delighted to have two new promising discoveries along strike from the Empire Main discovery in such a short time and looks forward to advancing these as well as more of the same at Empire and the greater Odienne permit area. We look forward to further results from the steep plunge test holes at Empire Main which have the potential to enhance the existing robust high-grade mineralized envelope.”

Share this article













