Aya drills 3,353 g/t silver over 7.5 metres at Zgounder mine, Morocco

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. [AYA-TSX; MYAGF-OTC] reported additional high-grade assay results from the 2021 drill exploration program at the 85%-owned Zgounder silver mine in the Kingdom of Morocco. The government owns the remaining 15% interest.

Highlights (intersections are core lengths) include high-grade extension of mineralization at the 2,030 level by DZG-SF-21-02, which intercepted 3,353 g/t silver over 7.5 metres, including 19,173 g/t silver over 0.5 metres, 10,440 g/t Ag over 0.5 m, 10,029 g/t Ag over 0.5 m, 5,865 g/t Ag over 0.5 m, and 1,498 g/t Ag over 0.5 metres.

Additionally, DZF-SF-21-02bis intercepted 1,995 g/t silver over 2.0 metres and 1,329 g/t silver over 12.5 metres, including 21,551 g/t silver over 0.5 metres and 5,355 g/t silver over 0.5 metres. There is an extension of the eastern strike with DZG-21-18, which intercepted 1,705 g/t silver over 5.5 metres.

Benoit La Salle, President and CEO, said, “Today’s high-grade drill results add multiple intersections of exceptional grade and thickness that demonstrate the potential to further expand the deposit laterally. In particular, hole DZG-SF-21-02 struck a rich mineralized zone and ranks among our top 10 best intercepts. This intercept seems to form part of a larger vertical zone of high-grade mineralisation as evidenced by hole DZF-21-21-02bis, which hit silver 15 degrees above DZG-SF-21-02. We look forward to following these results up with additional drilling.”

Included in this release are results for 25 diamond drill holes, which include 13 DDH from surface and 12 underground holes. For a full summary of today’s results from the 2021 drill program, refer to company press release for surface and underground results.

