Aya Gold & Silver drills 1,039 g/t silver over 26.4 metres at Zgounder mine, Morocco

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. [AYA-TSX; AYASF-OTC] reported drill results from its drill exploration program at the 85%-owned Zgounder silver mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths) included an increase of the production area below the 2,000-metre and 1,975-metre levels, including drill hole T28-21-1988-272 that intercepted 1,039 g/t silver over 26.4 metres. Hole T28-21-R2-1988-664 intercepted 1,492 g/t silver over 4.8 metres. Hole T28-21-1988-275 intercepted 1,564 g/t silver over 3.6 metres and 315 g/t silver over 1.2 metres.

There was an extension of the eastern strike by DZG-21-03 that intercepted 1,284 g/t silver over 6 metres. Continued definition at the 1,975-metre level, including hole T28-21-1975-387 that intercepted 2,280 g/t silver over 6 metres. Hole T28-21-1975-381bis intercepted 742 g/t silver over 15.6 metres and hole T28-21-1975-286 intercepted 716 g/t silver over 9.6 metres.

Benoit La Salle, President and CEO, said, “We are very pleased with today’s results, which will contribute meaningfully to our next resource estimate. Our infill drill program continues to have terrific success, extending both continuity and thickness between the 2,000 and 1,975-metre levels. Highlight intercepts include hole T28-21-1988-272, which defined significant silver mineralization over 26 metres next to current mine workings. Additionally, our step-out surface holes continue to intersect high-grade mineralization, which is increasing the resource envelope to the east.”

Included in this release are results for 76 underground diamond drill holes which include 5 surface, 15 underground DDH and 56 T28 electric percussion holes. Significant intercepts from drilling the Zgrounder (core lengths) included surface hole DZG-21-03 that returned 3.50 metres of 309 g/t silver and 6.00 metres of 1,284 g/t silver, including 0.50 metres of 4,736 g/t silver, including 0.50 metres of 6,080 g/t silver. Underground hole T28-21-1975-330 returned 1.20 metres of 2,097 g/t silver. Hole T28-21-1988-272 returned 26.40 metres of 1,039 g/t silver, including 1.20 metres of 3,137 g/t silver. For a full summary of today’s results from the 2021 drill programs, refer to company website.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources.

