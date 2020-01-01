Azimut acquires 551 km2 of nickel targets in James Bay region, Quebec

Azimut Exploration Inc. [AZM-TSXV; AZMTF-OTC] recently acquired a new portfolio of attractive nickel targets in the James Bay region of northern Quebec. These targets, acquired by map designation, also present a significant potential for copper, cobalt and platinum group elements, which are commonly associated with nickel deposits.

Azimut’s highest priority remains the advancement of its flagship project, the wholly owned Elmer gold property 285 km north of Matagami, also in the James Bay region of Quebec.

The acquisition covers 57 well-defined targets totalling 1,051 claims (551 km2) in the James Bay region. These targets form the James Bay Nickel project (the JBN project). The targets were selected through Azimut’s advanced processing of regional-scale geophysical, geochemical and geological data.

Most of the targets correspond to kilometre-scale mafic to ultramafic intrusions, likely representing subvolcanic conduits, dykes, and sills in volcano-sedimentary sequences. Azimut considers the James Bay region to be underexplored for this discrete but potentially valuable target type. Most of the acquired targets display very little or no past exploration history.

The exploration concept supporting this claim position is based on a specific high-grade nickel deposit model, best illustrated by the Eagle’s Nest deposit belonging to Noront Resources Ltd. in the Ring of Fire (Ontario) and the Eagle deposit of Lundin Mining Corporation in Michigan (USA).

The James Bay region benefits from high-quality infrastructure, including paved access roads, power lines and airports. The long-standing relationship between the Cree Nation and the Government of Quebec has been recently strengthened by the Grande Alliance agreement.

The company uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMineTM expert system).


