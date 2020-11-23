Bam Bam Deep Core Advances Porphyry Concept at Majuba Hill Nevada Project

David Greenway, President & CEO, commented: “I am looking forward to getting the assay results from the deep core drilling. When all the results are in from the 2020 drilling we expect a solid maiden resource from the new NI43-101 report.”

Expanded Property-Exploration Update

The tremendous interest in Nevada as a safe jurisdiction has slowed several aspects of the expanded exploration program at the Majuba Hill Project. In particular, turnaround times for ALS Minerals are longer than normal. Geophysical survey crews and soil geochemical crews also require longer lead times.

Bam Bam is pleased to report that the samples from the soil program completed on the privately held section 35 land are progressing through the ALS Minerals backlog and results are expected in early mid-January 2021.

The company is also very pleased to note that the expanded, drone-based Magnetic Survey is now firmly scheduled to be done in the first part of January 2021. Due to the extensive volume of sulfides in the Phase 2 deep sulfide holes the company has laid out an expanded deep IP program and is in the queue with Zonge to be able to complete this work as soon as possible in 2021.

Assay results from the deep core drilling are expected to be complete before the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”) Measures, Chain of Custody

The Company has implemented a QA/QC program using best industry practices at the Majuba Hill Project. Drill core is delivered by the company consulting geologist to the secure warehouse facility in Elko, Nevada. Drill core samples are sawn in half lengthwise and one half is placed in labeled cloth sample bags. The samples are then transported directly to the ALS Sample Prep Facility in Elko, Nevada. ALS then transports the prepared pulps to their analytical lab in Reno, Nevada or Vancouver, B.C. All samples are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, and 31 other elements. Gold is determined by ALS method Au-AA23 which is a fire assay with an AAS finish on a 30 gram split. Copper, silver and the remaining 31 elements are determined by ALS method ME-ICP61 which is a four acid digestion and ICP-AES assay. Approximately 5% of the submitted samples are copper-gold-porphyry commercial standard reference material pulps and core duplicates, which are inserted in the analytical sample sequence. The sample rejects and remaining pulps will be retrieved from ALS.

About Majuba Hill Property

The Majuba Hill Property is a large contiguous land position comprised of extensive mineral and surface rights held by private ownership, patented mining claims, and Federal Lode Mining claims that are 100% controlled by Bam Bam Resources Corp. The property is easily accessed via 23 miles of well-maintained dirt roads leading from U.S. Interstate 80.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. “Buster” Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a “Qualified Person” as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43- 101”).

About Bam Bam Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR / OTC: NPEZF / FSE: 4NPB) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/gold assets. The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper gold project located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions and government regulations supportive of mining operations.

