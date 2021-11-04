Bam Bam samples 0.89% copper, 0.638 g/t gold at Majuba Hill, Nevada

Bam Bam Resources Majuba Hill

Bam Bam Resources Corp. [BBR-CSE; NPEZF-OTC; 4NPB-FSE] received results for 58 road cut-rock chip samples collected from the new drill road construction at the 100%-optioned Majuba Hill Project located 156 miles outside Reno in Pershing County Nevada. The results are very encouraging with six samples returning greater than 2,000 ppm (0.2%) copper. All these samples occur within the western group of samples. Five samples along this road returned good gold assays with a high of 0.638 g/t gold. Refer to company press release for complete assays.

The results are encouraging because they are consistent with the copper leaching/enrichment model that the company is using to guide the drilling. Reverse circulation drilling is in-progress to expand and in-fill the known-copper oxide mineralization. The rock chip zone is a 213-metre (700 ft) step-out from any previously drilling in the Known-Copper Oxide Target Area. All previous drilling was directed northward.

David Greenway, President and CEO, commented: “The significant step-out that these high-grade oxide copper samples show is very encouraging. I am particularly encouraged that we are starting to see better gold assays from the surface rock chip sampling.

The company renewed its agreement with TD Media, LLC, dba Life Water Media, to provide digital marketing services to the company for a term of 14 days, commencing November 4, 2021, in consideration of US$150,000. Life Water Media will utilize its online programs to generate a greater following, increase investor awareness and attract new investors through many different online platforms and methods of engagement.


