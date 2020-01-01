Barksdale drills 0.75% copper over 47 metres of at San Javier, Mexico

Share this article

Barksdale Resources Corp. [BRO-TSXV; BRKCF-OTCQX] reported assay results from eight additional drill holes from its phase 1, 5,000-metre drilling program at the Cerro Verde zone at the 100%-optioned San Javier project, Sonora, Mexico. These latest results continue to confirm continuity of drilled mineralization, as well as expansion of the mineralization footprint, including both oxide and sulfide copper.

Drilling continued to confirm and expand the footprint of the Cerro Verde zone with key results including 47 metres of 0.75% copper from 138-185 metres (SJ21-28) and 39 metres of 0.61% copper from 21-60 metres (SJ21-24), and 6 metres of 0.90% copper from 102-108m (SJ21-14).

Oxide gold intercepts in hole SJ21-29, including 15 metres grading 0.73 g/t gold and 8 metres grading 0.84 g/t gold, have extended the gold-bearing portion at Cerro Verde by approximately 60m to the south.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO, commented, “The drill results continue to demonstrate that the Cerro Verde zone has significant shallow copper mineralization. The final results from the drilling program, which are primarily step-out holes to the west and south, are expected to be released within the next few weeks, at which point we can complete our resource estimation for Cerro Verde.”

Holes SJ21-27, SJ21-28 and SJ21-29 were drilled on the same section with the goal of providing infill definition between existing sections spaced ~100 metres apart. Hole SJ21-27 intersected 13.5 metres of 0.35% copper oxide mineralization between 45 to 58.5 metrres, at which point the hole was abandoned after encountering a 4.5 metres void from 58.5 to 63 metrres.

Hole SJ21-28 intersected extensive enriched and primary copper mineralization immediately above and at the supergene/primary boundary. The main copper intercept contained 47 metres of 0.75% copper from 138 to 185 metres. Additionally, the upper portion of hole SJ21-28 intersected three narrow oxide gold intercepts (with little copper) which included 0.54 g/t gold from 21-24 metres, 0.58 g/t gold from 36-39 metres and 0.39 g/t gold from 45-48 metres.

Hole SJ21-29 results include four oxide gold intercepts including: 15 metres of 0.73 g/t gold between 21-36 metres, 9 metres of 0.41 g/t gold from 39-48 metres, 9 metres of 0.84 g/t gold from 51-60 metres and 3 metres of 0.58 g/t from 66-69 metres. These gold intercepts represent the projected southern extension of gold encountered in SJ21-05.

Hole SJ21-24 and SJ21-25 were drilled on the same section with the goal of infilling a 125-metre gap in historic drill data (SJ21-24) as well as to extend copper mineralization to the east (SJ21-25) in an area where steep topography did not allow for road construction. SJ21-24 intersected 39 metres grading 0.61% copper from 21-60 metres comprised of multiple zones of both oxide and sulfide mineralization. SJ21-25 was drilling shallowly to the east and was successful in extending mineralization by approximately 40m. Intercepts included 27 metres of 0.26% oxide copper from 24-51 metres, 12 metres of oxide copper from 78-90 metres, 33 metres of 0.28% mixed oxide/sulfide copper from 138-171 metres and 12 metres of 0.52% primary copper from 183 metres to the end of the hole.

