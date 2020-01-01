Battery Mineral Resources drill program yields encouraging assay results on cobalt-silver target

Share this article















Battery Mineral Resources Corp. [TSXV-BMR] recently completed a seven hole – 687 metre diamond drill program on its 100%-owned Bald Rock target in the Gowganda Project area.

Assay results for the first five holes (189 samples) include:

GBR21001: 3.0m @ 0.63% Cobalt & 3.61g/t Silver ;

; GBR21004: 2.5m @ 0.28% Cobalt & 1.01g/t Silver ;

; GBR21005: 2.0m @ 0.12% Cobalt, 6.22g/t Silver & 0.17% Copper.

These intercepts occur in holes drilled into the southern end of the outcrop zone and along strike under sand overburden. The drilling confirmed mineralization extends vertically below and along strike to the south under sand overburden. The extent of the mineralization remains open at depth and along strike to the south of the recently drilled area.

Highlights

The Bald Rock target comprises an area of extensive historic stripping and channel sampling that yielded intervals grading 51.60 grams per tonne silver (“g/t Ag”), >1.00 percent cobalt (“% Co”) and 1.37 percent copper (“% Cu”) over 0.58 metres (“m”), and 4.19 g/t Ag, >0.30 % Co, and 1.13 % Cu over 2.05m;

grams per tonne silver (“g/t Ag”), percent cobalt (“% Co”) and percent copper (“% Cu”) over 0.58 metres (“m”), and g/t Ag, % Co, and % Cu over 2.05m; 2020 Rock sampling by BMR field crews of the stripped outcrop returned assays of 41.30g/t Ag, 1.53% Co and 7.65% Cu ;

; There is no record or field evidence of any historic diamond drilling under the stripped area prior to the June 2021 BMR drilling;

Five holes,(GBR21001-005) tested the strike and depth extent of the known 10m wide altered and mineralized zone exposed in the main stripped area;

GBR21006 targeted the projected intersection of the Bald Rock shaft vein, the 10m wide main zone, and a central vein;

GBR21007 was drilled to test the vertical continuity of high-grade silver vein mineralisation identified in an historic rock grab sample ( 102,842g/t silver assay) in the central vein northwest of the stripped outcrop;

assay) in the central vein northwest of the stripped outcrop; In addition to the intercepts reported above, anomalous cobalt results were also returned from the faulted contact of the Nipissing Diabase with the underlying Huronian sediments including: GBR21001: 1.0m @ 0.04% Co and 0.30% Cu; GBR21002: 0.70m @ 0.05% Co, 1.56g/t Ag, and 0.11% Cu; GBR21004: 1.5m @ 0.25% Co and 2.94g/t Ag;

Drill core assays for holes GBR21006 and GBR21007, totalling 10 samples are pending.

Shares of the Company closed at CAD$0.73.

