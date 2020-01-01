Battery Mineral Resources receives positive NEPA review and drilling permit

Share this article















Battery Mineral Resources Corp. [TSXV: BMR] reports exploration updates from its 100% owned Bonanza Project within the Idaho Cobalt Belt, USA.

The US National Forest Service has approved Battery’s Plan of Operations for six drill sites on the Bonanza Project, concurring there will be no effect to any environmental resources in the area.

The principal target area sits along strike of the mineralized geology in a zone of anomalous copper and cobalt mineralized soils trending north-northwest for approximately 3.5 kilometers. In the 1940’s, previous workers performed limited drilling and underground investigation in two select areas within this anomalous zone, named the Bonanza Tunnels and Tinkers Pride adits. Subsequent channel sampling at the Tinkers Pride adit, including 0.70% Co, 2.12% Cu, and 0.58 g/t Au over 17 metres, indicate the potential existence of a substantial mineralizing system at Bonanza that was offset from Jervois’ and the Blackbird block.

Within Battery’s 3,200 hectare Bonanza Project holdings, the six drill sites, including 9 to 12 diamond core holes, are designed to target mineralization exposed in outcrop, twin and test the plunge of mineralized intercepts from historic drilling, and target anomalies identified from previous IP and RES ground line surveys.

Future work will likely include expansion of the drilling along strike and to depth; other sites of economic mineralization in the greater district- like the former Blackbird Mine and Jervois’ Ram Deposit- imply that mineralization in this district is stratabound and carries substantial extent along trend and to depth.

Shares of Battery Mineral were up $0.06 cents to $0.80 cents as of this post.
















