Battery Mineral Resources receives positive NEPA review and drilling permit

8 hours ago Resource World
Share this article

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. [TSXV: BMR]  reports exploration updates from its 100% owned Bonanza Project within the Idaho Cobalt Belt, USA.

The US National Forest Service has approved Battery’s Plan of Operations for six drill sites on the Bonanza Project, concurring there will be no effect to any environmental resources in the area.

The principal target area sits along strike of the mineralized geology in a zone of anomalous copper and cobalt mineralized soils trending north-northwest for approximately 3.5 kilometers. In the 1940’s, previous workers performed limited drilling and underground investigation in two select areas within this anomalous zone, named the Bonanza Tunnels and Tinkers Pride adits. Subsequent channel sampling at the Tinkers Pride adit, including 0.70% Co, 2.12% Cu, and 0.58 g/t Au over 17 metres, indicate the potential existence of a substantial mineralizing system at Bonanza that was offset from Jervois’ and the Blackbird block.

Within Battery’s 3,200 hectare Bonanza Project holdings, the six drill sites, including 9 to 12 diamond core holes, are designed to target mineralization exposed in outcrop, twin and test the plunge of mineralized intercepts from historic drilling, and target anomalies identified from previous IP and RES ground line surveys.

Future work will likely include expansion of the drilling along strike and to depth; other sites of economic mineralization in the greater district- like the former Blackbird Mine and Jervois’ Ram Deposit- imply that mineralization in this district is stratabound and carries substantial extent along trend and to depth.

Shares of Battery Mineral were up $0.06 cents to $0.80 cents as of this post.


Share this article

More Stories

Arizona Gold and Golden Predator Announce Merger

6 hours ago Resource World

Zaunscherb named Chairman at GR Silver

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Falco, Glencore in gold development deal, shares rise

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Yukon: three mines producing and more on the way

13 hours ago Resource World

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Commences 10,000 Meter Drill Program at the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit and on the Kenbridge North Target

15 hours ago Resource World

Japan Gold unveils $15 million private placement

3 days ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Arizona Gold and Golden Predator Announce Merger

6 hours ago Resource World

Battery Mineral Resources receives positive NEPA review and drilling permit

8 hours ago Resource World

Zaunscherb named Chairman at GR Silver

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Falco, Glencore in gold development deal, shares rise

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Yukon: three mines producing and more on the way

13 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.