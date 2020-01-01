Beauce Gold issues trespass warning to prospectors

Share this article















Beauce Gold Fields [BGF-TSXV] has issued a formal notice saying it will not tolerate trespassing or any illegal mining activities on claims owned by the company.

“I can relate to the passion prospectors have for gold, but you just can’t prospect or work on claims that don’t belong to you,’’ said Beauce Gold Fields President and CEO Patrick Levasseur.

“All our exploration work is done with the utmost respect to the environment and to private property; therefore, we cannot tolerate any illegal activities on our claims,’’ he said. “You will be exposing yourself to civil lawsuits under the Civil Cold [of Quebec], applicable regulations and even criminal prosecutions.’’

Beauce Gold Fields is a gold exploration company focused on placer-to-hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. The company’s flagship Saint-Simon-les-Mines gold property is the site of Canada’s first gold rush, which predates the Klondike gold rush in the Canadian Yukon.

The Beauce region has hosted some of the largest historical placer gold mines in Eastern North America, which were active from the 1860s to the 1960s. It produced some of the largest gold nuggets in Canadian mining history (50 ounces to 71 ounces).

The intent of Beauce Gold Fields is to trace the placer gold workings back to the bedrock source and uncover bedrock gold mineralization.

Consisting of 152 contiguous claims and seven real estate lots, the project area contains a six-kilometre-long placer gold channel comprising gold-bearing auriferous units of lower saprolite and an upper brown diamictite.

The company has identified a major fault line in bedrock that coincides with geophysical findings of an interpreted fault structure across the property. It said evidence suggests that erosion of the AMT fault or related splay fractures as a probable source of the historical placer gold channel. The company has conducted bedrock sampling and geophysics outside the expression of the placer gold channel.

This is the target of the current drill program.

Beauce issued the trespass warning after announcing recently that it has completed the first drill program to test numerous high priority targets on its Beauce Gold property. The company completed 38 diamond drill holes, covering 4,585 metres.

All holes have intersected significant widths and over 1,000 metres in length of favourable mineralized structures along multiple strike zones trending parallel to the historical placer gold channel.

The company said the program has identified a 1.0-kilometre-long mineralized corridor that is part of a gold-bearing system in the bedrock first identified by surface work. “We look forward to receiving assay results and to continue building our understanding of these newly discovered mineralized structures,’’ said Levasseur.

“Results thus far increase our confidence that this could lead to a lode gold discovery and to the possible source of the historical placer gold deposit.

On October 15, Beauce shares traded at 11.5 cents in a 52-week range of 44 cents and 10 cents.

Share this article













