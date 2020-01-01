Benchmark drills 52.91 metres grading 7.59 g/t AuEq at Lawyers Project, BC

Share this article















Benchmark Metals Inc. [BNCH-TSXV; CYRTF-OTCQB] reported new results from a series of drill holes at the AGB Zone at the flagship Lawyers gold-silver project is located in a road-accessible area of the Golden Horseshoe in north-central British Columbia, Canada.

Drill results returned 52.91 metres of 5.95 g/t gold and 130.93 g/t silver or 7.59 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) and 4.47 metres of 58.72 g/t gold and 958.39 g/t silver or 70.70 g/t AuEq.

Drill holes 20AGBDD035/037/060 are located at the centre of the AGB Zone and returned high-grade gold and silver intervals beginning near to surface. The AGB Zone is providing potential for an open-pitttable resource measuring over 650 metres long to a vertical depth greater than 270 metres.

John Williamson, CEO, commented: “Results at the core of the AGB system are really robust showing a high-grade starter pit area, near surface, at the centre of the plus 650-metre long zone. Additionally, the more we continue to drill at the south end of the pit shell model it continues to deliver very strong results with expansion opportunities along strike and at depth. Further drilling in 2021 will likely expand the maiden resource at AGB, which is expected in the coming weeks, forming part of a global resource for the project including Cliffs Creek and Dukes Ridge.”

A long section of the AGB deposit (as shown on the company’s website) clearly shows a zone greater than 200 metres in length of high-grade near-surface mineralization, including 4.47 metres of 70.70 g/t AuEq within 52.91 metres of 7.59 g/t AuEq in hole 20AGBDD060.

This strong mineralization continues to depth and remains open for drill testing in 2021. Limited historical drilling tested the southern extent of the AGB Zone from which Benchmark has continued to intercept high-grade gold-silver mineralization flanked by broader zones of bulk-tonnage mineralization during the company’s 2019 and 2020 programs. The results contained within this release continue that trend with 4.72 metres of 7.48 g/t AuEq within 43.00 metres of 2.62 g/t AuEq in 20AGBDD035. Refer to company press release for complete drill results.

