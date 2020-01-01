Blackrock drills 29 metres of 964.8 g/t AgEq at Tonopah

Share this article















Blackrock Gold Corp. [BRC-TSXV; BKRRF-OTC; AHZ-FSE] provided an update on its Victor vein target (Murray vein) at the 100-%-controlled Tonopah West Project located in the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

Recent developments along the eastern border of the Tonopah West project show the Victor vein extends 480 metres to the east. Core drilling along strike of the Victor/Murray vein adjacent to Blackrock’s eastern border returned 1,079 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) (5.19 g/t gold and 560 g/t silver over a 0.9-metre interval in SUM20-17. Additional reported intercepts in the Victor/Murray Zone included 582 g/t AgEq (2.41 g/t Au and 341 g/t Ag) over 0.7 metres and 6.8 metres grading 212 which included a high interval of 0.8 metres of 727 g/t AgEq (3.56 g/t Au and 371 g/t Ag).

These drill intercepts confirm the Victor/Murray vein system extends to the eastern border of the Tonopah West Project, giving an additional 480 metres of strike on the company’s project. Blackrock is awaiting additional assays from further drill holes from this target area.

Share this article













