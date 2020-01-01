Blackrock Gold drills 4,643 g/t AgEq over 1.5 metres at Tonopah West; shares up

Share this article















Blackrock Gold Corp. [BRC-TSXV; BKRRF-OTCQB] reported additional significant reverse circulation (RC) drill hole intercepts on its maiden drill program at the 100%-controlled Tonopah West Project located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

Highlights

Drill hole TW20-017 returned the highest grade intercept of the program to date, cutting 1.5 metres of 26 g/t gold at greater than 2,030 g/t silver, or 4,643 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) within 3.1 metres of 14 g/t gold and 1,070 g/t silver (2,466 g/t AgEq) on the Merton vein which is part of the DPB target vein system. TW20-17 delivered a second significant intercept, drilling 1.5 metres of 2.8 g/t gold and 220 g/t silver (506 g/t AgEq). Silver:gold ratio is 100:1, using a 300 g/t AgEq cut-off grade.

Drill hole TW20-016 connected with a 500-metre step-out along the DPB target with multiple significant intercepts including 1.5 metres of 553 g/t AgEq (3.2 g/t gold, 232 g/t silver), 1.5 metres of 489 g/t AgEq (4.8 g/t gold and 5 g/t silver), and 1.5 metres of 322 g/t AgEq (1.78 g/t gold and 145 g/t silver).

Drill holes TW20-011, 012, 013 and 020 are precollars for the core tail program. Assays for the core tail program are pending from Victor target. The core program is testing 300 metres of strike from where TW20-001 intercepted 29 metres grading 965 g/t AgEq. This series of drill holes were precollared half to two-thirds of the way to the target location using an RC drill. Once hole casing is set, a core drill is employed to complete the drill holes with a core tail.

The drill program has been expanded to 30,000 metres and a third drill rig has been mobilized to test the Ohio target, which represents a third historic mine on the property.

A total of 13,700 metres in 28 drill holes have been completed to date. Assays for 16 completed drill holes have been released, delivering 14 significant and high-grade intercepts, ranging from 1.5 metres to 29 metres in thickness, with grades from 300 g/t AgEq to 4,643 AgEq. Five of those intercepts assayed at over one kilogram g/t AgEq.

Andrew Pollard, President and CEO, commented: “Management had high expectations going into our maiden round of drilling, though as initial assay results continue to roll in, it’s clear we may have underestimated the project’s potential. These results from the DPB target not only continued to highlight the bonanza grades for which this historic district was renowned, but have now extended the mineralized vein corridor a further 500 metres along strike from where historic production shut down roughly 90 years ago. As the first group to target the historic workings, we are excited to not only confirm that high-grade mineralization remains where production left off, but more consequentially, that the system extends substantially beyond and remains open.”

In Friday October 9 trading, shares of Backrock gained $0.08, or 9.1%, to $0.96 on a volume of 1,021,400 shares traded.

