Blue Lagoon drills 0.98 metres of 36.7 g/t gold at Dome Mountain, British Columbia

Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. [BLLG-CSE; BLAGF-OTCQB; 7BL-FSE] provided a drilling update and results from the 2021 phase 1 drill program on its Dome Mountain gold project, an all-year accessible property located a short 50-minute drive from Smithers, British Columbia, which holds both an Environmental Management Act (EMA) permit and a mining permit providing for up to 75,000 tonnes production annually.

Highlights included hole DM-21-164 that returned 36.7 g/t gold and 580 g/t silver over 0.98 metres. DM-21-165 returned 11.08 g/t gold and 34.39 g/t silver over 4.13 metres, including 22.80 g/t gold and 42 g/t silver over 1.37 metres. DM-21-168 returned 25.8 g/t gold and 74 g/t silver over 1.45 metres.

“We are very pleased with the results to date from our 2021, 20,000-meter drill program, which continue to confirm the hi-grade nature of the Boulder Vein," said Rana Vig, President and CEO of Blue Lagoon Resources. "With the first phase now complete with 7176.5 meters drilled in 31 holes, we’re getting ready to recommence drilling once all the snow melts and break-up is complete with ground conditions becoming more favorable for our drill crew to mobilize," he added.

The first phase of this drill program at Dome Mountain also included three drill holes targeting the Forks Vein zone, located 500 metres south of the Boulder Vein. The Forks Vein zone is a shallow dipping structure to the north.

Hole DM-21-154 returned 3.0 metres of 0.95 g/t gold and 14.5 g/t silver and 3.0 metres of 8.3 g/t gold and 14.5 g/t silver, including 1.5 metres of 15.4 g/t gold and 26 g/t silver. DM-21-156 returned 1.7 metres of 4.02 g/t gold and 21 g/t silver.

The mineralized structure is shallow dipping to the northeast and remains open along strike and down dip. Holes 154 and 156 hit the down-dip segment 150 metres from historic workings where a shaft and drifting encountered the mineralized zone at 35 metres depth.

“These holes targeted mineralization identified from holes drilled in the 1980s and confirmed the high-grade nature and trend of the mineralized Forks Structure,” said William Cronk, Chief Geologist for Blue Lagoon. “Further drilling will test for continued mineralization to the NE along the down dip trend with a goal to follow this mineralized structure to its intersection with the Boulder Vein System,” he added.

