Blue Star Gold drills 7 metres of 13.42 g/t gold at Ulu and 3 metres of 13.47 g/t gold at Hood River

Blue Star Gold Corp. [BAU-TSXV; WPCZF-OTC] reported the first assay results from the 7,624-metre diamond drilling program at its Ulu and Hood River properties. The properties are located approximately 525 km north-northeast of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut. Kugluktuk is approximately 210 km to the northwest.

Highlights

A total of 7,624 metres were drilled in 38 diamond drill holes. Ten holes were drilled at Ulu and Gnu deposits to expand known resources and confirm the geologic model. Twenty-eight holes were drilled to test high-priority exploration targets on both the Ulu and Hood River properties, including 14 in the North Fold Nose (NFN) Zone. Assay results for three Flood zone and 12 NFN Zone holes returned thus far.

Highlights for Flood Zone:

Hole BS2020ULU-002 returned (9-16 m) 7 metres of 13.42 g/t gold, including (12-13 m): 1 metre of 31.5 g/t gold; and including (13-14 m) 1 metre of 17.95 g/t gold; and including (14-15 m) 1 metres of 23 g/t gold; and including (15-16 m) 1 metre of 13.65 g/t gold.

Hole BS2020ULU-003 returned (13-22 m) 9 metres of 8.67 g/t gold, including (19-20 m) 1 metre of 11.05 g/t gold; and including (20-21 m) 1 metre of 18.4 g/t gold.

Hole BS2020ULU-003 returned (110-118 m) 8 metres of 8.26 g/t gold, including (112-113 m) 1 metre of 17.95 g/t gold; and including (113-114 m) 1 metre of 12.45 g/t gold.

Highlights for the NFN Zone

Hole HR20-013 returned (109-111 m) 2 metres of 13.18 g/t gold , including (109-109.5 m) 0.5 metres of 50.8 g/t gold.

Hole HR20-014 returned (118-122 m) 4 metres of 7.59 g/t gold.

Hole HR20-016 returned (141-145 m) 4 metres of 6.09 g/t gold, including (144-145 m) 1 metre of 18.9 g/t gold.

Hole HR20-017 returned (164-167 m) 3metres of 13.87 g/t gold, including (164-165 m) 1 metre of 16.35 g/t Au; and including (165 to 166 m) 1 metre of 18.3 g/t gold.

See company press release for complete assays.

Grant Ewing, CEO, commented: “Our current 7,624-metre drill program represents the most significant exploration program conducted at the Ulu and Hood River projects in over a decade, and the first drilling campaign completed on the Ulu Project since its acquisition by Blue Star. The results reported today indicate the strong potential to increase the scale of our high-grade gold resources and shows the excellent potential for new discoveries on our extensive landholdings. Thirty-eight holes have been drilled during the current program, which will lead to a very active news flow period as we report the balance of the assay results over the coming days.”

Plans are under way to update the Flood and Gnu Zone resource estimates following assessment of all the summer/fall 2020 drilling program data.

