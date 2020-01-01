Blue Star Gold drills 8.15 metres of 20.8 g/t gold at Ulu, Nunavut

Share this article















Blue Star Gold Corp. [BAU-TSXV; 5WPO-FSE] has provided an update on its 2021 drill program at the Ulu and Hood River projects and the maiden exploration campaign on the Roma project, all located in the High Lake greenstone belt, Nunavut.

Highlights

Hole 21BSG007: a follow-up hole below 21BSG005 intersected a new vein system in the Gnu area returning results of 8.15 metres of 20.8 g/t gold (from 162.10 metres to 170.25 metres). Visible gold was observed while core logging, remaining results pending.

Holes 21BSG001 and 21BSG002: targeting key areas of the Flood zone; both intersected target areas of multimetre lengths of disseminated fine-grained acicular arsenopyrite mineralization and zones of intense replacement of basalt breccia fragments with massive, felted acicular arsenopyrite. Visible gold was observed while core logging, results pending.

Hole 21BSG005: targeting an acicular arsenopyrite trend at the Gnu zone intersected the expected style of mineralization over approximately two metres at a vertical depth of greater than 100 metres. Assays pending.

Holes 21BSG009, 21BSG010, 21BSG011: fence of Central targets intersected target Central C zone over a vertical depth of 70 metres to 300 metres. Assays pending.

A 2,495-line-kilometre detailed airborne magnetic survey was successfully completed over key target areas on all projects. Final data processing is nearing completion.

Maiden field program at Roma successfully completed ranging from field evaluation of known historical high-priority targets, mapping, rock sampling and drift prospecting of key target areas.

Currently, two drills are operating with 3,000 metres of diamond drilling completed to date in 14 drill holes representing approximately 55% of the planned metres. The majority of assays for drill hole 21BSG007 are still pending with the exception of a strongly veined section intersected above the target horizon.

Initial 2021 fieldwork to evaluate known targets and geological controls on the Roma project and the Crown-Pro section of the Hood River project is designed to add to a robust pipeline of targets for Blue Star Gold’s extensive 100% controlled land package.The 2021 exploration campaign is evaluating a number of high-priority targets in the area of the known high-grade Flood zone gold deposit on the Ulu project, as well as high-potential targets along the Ulu fold hinge.

Blue Star owns the Ulu gold property lease, an advanced gold project, and the highly prospective Hood River property contiguous to the Ulu mining lease. With the recent acquisition of the Roma project, Blue Star now controls over 16,000 hectares of prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake greenstone belt.

