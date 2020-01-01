Bonterra drills 3.3 metres of 9.4 g/t gold at Gladiator, Quebec

Share this article















Bonterra Resources Inc. [BTR-TSXV; BONXF-OTCQX; 9BR2-FSE] reported assay results from the continuing expansion diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned Gladiator project 170 km northeast of Val d’Or, Quebec.

The focus of this exploration campaign is on expanding the size and scope of the Gladiator gold deposit and supplementing the recently updated mineral resource estimate (the 2021 MRE). The ongoing expansion drilling program at Gladiator continues to effectively extend the size of the mineralization and recent data shows encouraging signs of a higher density of veining to the South of the existing Gladiator 2021 MRE.

The company is currently drilling at a rate of approximately 10,000 metres per month at its three main gold deposits to expand upon the recently released 2021 MRE. In addition, work on the PEA, which would utilize the existing Bachelor Mill as a central processing facility is ongoing and is expected to be completed in Q4 2021.

Assays from nine expansion diamond drill holes outside the 2021 MRE, have been received. Assays in this press release are highlighted by:

Main Zone: 6.6 g/t gold over 3.0 metres in hole BA-21-16

North Dipper: 11.8 g/t gold over 1.0 metres in hole BA-21-16

North Dipper: 32.6 g/t gold over 1.1 metre in hole BA-21-17

North Dipper: 3.7 g/t gold over 10.5 metres, including 11.7 g/t gold over 3.0 metres in hole BA-21-19

North Dipper: 6.0 g/t gold over 3.1 metres, including 18.3 g/t gold over 1.0 metres in hole BA-21-19

North Dipper: 5.7 g/t gold over 3.4 metres, including 13.6 g/t gold over 1.2 metres in hole BA-21-19

North Dipper: 9.4 g/t gold over 3.3 metres, including 61.7 g/t gold over 0.5 metres in hole BA-21-30

Pascal Hamelin, CEO, said: “The Gladiator deposit is starting to demonstrate early signs of a higher number of occurrences of high-grade material from extension zones to the south of the existing 2021 MRE. The density of the north-dipping structures, which are carrying gold mineralization, appears to be increasing to the south. For the remainder of 2021, we will continue to focus our Gladiator exploration efforts on this area of the deposit.”

Hole BA-21-16 intersected an eastern extension of the Main Zone, returning 6.6 g/t gold over 3.0 metres. Hole BA-21-19 successfully intersected the up-dip extension of several North Dipper zones associated to the Main Zone Corridor. The best intersections returned 3.7 g/t gold over 10.5 metres, including 11.7 g/t gold over 3.0 metres, 6.0 g/t gold over 3.1 metres, including 18.3 g/t gold over 1.0 metre and 5.7 g/t gold over 3.4 metres including 13.6 g/t gold over 1.2 metres.

Bonterra has four main assets, Gladiator, Barry, Moroy, and Bachelor that collectively have a total of 1.24 million ounces in Measured and Indicated categories, and 1.78 million ounces in Inferred category. The company owns the only permitted and operational gold mill in the region that can be expanded from 800 to 2,400 tonnes-per-day.

