Brixton hits 976.52 metres of 0.36% CuEq at B.C. project

Brixton Metals Corp. [BBB-TSXV] on Monday announced the best porphyry drill hole reported so far on the Camp Creek target at its Thorn project in northwestern British Columbia.

Highlights from drilling included 976.52 metres of 0.36% copper equivalent (CuEq), including 550.52 metres of 0.51% CuEq, including 117.00 metres of 0.73% CuEq.

“Hole THN21-183 is our best porphyry hole to date on the Camp Creek target and clearly demonstrates the significant potential for a large mineralized system,’’ said Christina Anstey, Brixton’s vice-president, exploration. “We are seeing a consistent encouraging pattern with grades increasing both at depth and as we step out from previous deep drilling.’’

Brixton is a junior exploration and development company with a focus on precious metals and four exploration projects, including the Thorn copper-gold-silver and the Atlin Goldfields projects in northwestern B.C., the Langis-Hudson Bay silver-cobalt project in Ontario and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project in northwest Montana.

Its shareholder group includes Bay Street financier Rob McEwen, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS-TSX, NASDAQ], and Hecla Mining [HL-NYSE].

On Monday, Brixton shares eased 2.8% or $0.005 to 17.5 cents on volume of 133,250. The shares trade in a 52-week range of 57 cents and 15.5 cents.

The Camp Creek target is located six kilometres from the Thorn Camp in the prolific Golden Triangle of B.C. and approximately 90 kilmetres east-northeast from Juneau Alaska. The Thorn property covers an area of 2,596 square kilometres and is wholly-owned by Brixton with a small number of original claims subject to underlying royalties.

The first discovery was made in 1951 and numerous exploration programs have been conducted on the Thorn property over the ensuing years. However, Brixton is the first company to hold title to the entire 2,595 square kilometre package.

The Thorn project contains an inferred resource of 8.1 million tonnes of 94.01 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) (33.74 g/t silver, 0.49 g/t gold, 0.12% copper, 0.3% lead and 0.57% zinc). That amounts to contained metal content of 24.4 million ounces of AgEq.

Brixton has said it sees strong potential at Thorn for multiple porphyry centres and it continues to advance the project with a goal of growing its resource base through drilling for new discoveries and advancing known exploration targets.

Camp Creek is one of many target areas within the property. At surface, the Camp Creek target displays intense epithermal-style alteration with associated high-sulfidation copper-silver-gold veins and vein breccias, along with porphyry-associated mineralized diatreme breccias.

Porphyry-style mineralization at Camp Creek appears to start at a depth of around 300-400 metres.

“We plan to end the season strong, having two drills turning with one at Camp Creek to test the core of the porphyry system and the other at the Trapper Gold Target where geologists recently discovered visible gold in surface samples,’’ said Brixton Chairman and CEO Gary Thompson.

Only three holes to date have reached the depths of greater than 1,000 metres. Further deep drilling is required to identify and define the core of the Camp Creek porphyry system.

