Brixton Metals drills 821 metres of 040% CuEq at Thorn, British Columbia

Brixton Metals Corp. [BBB-TSXV; BBBXF-OTCQB] reported drill results from drill hole THN21-184 at the Camp Creek Porphyry Target, one of 14 copper-gold-silver targets on the 100%-owned 2,600 km2 Thorn Project in northwestern British Columbia, about 95 km ENE from Juneau, Alaska.

Highlights included Hole 184 that returned 821 metres of 0.40% CuEq; including 318 metres of 0.69% CuEq; including 14 metres of 1.04% CuEq. A 1.85-metre interval from 1175-1176.85 metres returned 89.3 g/t gold (cut to 10 g/t Au). Porphyry mineralization is open at depth and in all lateral directions.

Vice-president of exploration, Christina Anstey, stated, “Drill hole THN21-184 is an exciting follow up to THN21-183, with more encouraging copper grades. The 89.3 g/t gold interval found at depth in this hole is an exciting new development, as these gold grades are atypical of porphyry deposits. For our next drilling campaign, we plan to drill deeper step outs with the goal of intercepting the enriched core of the Camp Creek porphyry. The Camp Creek Target is considered a blind 1km by 2km porphyry target that remains largely untested through drilling.”

Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO, stated, “We are encouraged to see increasing copper grades at the Camp Creek Porphyry Target. Brixton plans to drill multiple deep holes with the aid of wedges guided by geochemistry, geology and geophysics to target the enriched core of the porphyry system. The Camp Creek Cu-Au-Ag-Mo Porphyry Target and the impressive gold-copper-silver results we are seeing at the Trapper, Metla and Outlaw Targets, speaks to the metal endowment of the system. We believe that the Thorn Project is host to multiple porphyry centers and we continue to pursue high priority targets in our drill programs.”

