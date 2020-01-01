Brixton Metals drills 821 metres of 040% CuEq at Thorn, British Columbia

21 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Brixton Metals Corp. [BBB-TSXV; BBBXF-OTCQB] reported drill results from drill hole THN21-184 at the Camp Creek Porphyry Target, one of 14 copper-gold-silver targets on the 100%-owned 2,600 km2 Thorn Project in northwestern British Columbia, about 95 km ENE from Juneau, Alaska.

Highlights included Hole 184 that returned 821 metres of 0.40% CuEq; including 318 metres of 0.69% CuEq; including 14 metres of 1.04% CuEq. A 1.85-metre interval from 1175-1176.85 metres returned 89.3 g/t gold (cut to 10 g/t Au). Porphyry mineralization is open at depth and in all lateral directions.

Vice-president of exploration, Christina Anstey, stated, “Drill hole THN21-184 is an exciting follow up to THN21-183, with more encouraging copper grades. The 89.3 g/t gold interval found at depth in this hole is an exciting new development, as these gold grades are atypical of porphyry deposits. For our next drilling campaign, we plan to drill deeper step outs with the goal of intercepting the enriched core of the Camp Creek porphyry. The Camp Creek Target is considered a blind 1km by 2km porphyry target that remains largely untested through drilling.”

Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO, stated, “We are encouraged to see increasing copper grades at the Camp Creek Porphyry Target. Brixton plans to drill multiple deep holes with the aid of wedges guided by geochemistry, geology and geophysics to target the enriched core of the porphyry system. The Camp Creek Cu-Au-Ag-Mo Porphyry Target and the impressive gold-copper-silver results we are seeing at the Trapper, Metla and Outlaw Targets, speaks to the metal endowment of the system. We believe that the Thorn Project is host to multiple porphyry centers and we continue to pursue high priority targets in our drill programs.”


Share this article

More Stories

Why renewable energy metal companies look promising

17 hours ago Resource World

Cornerstone files resource estimate at Tandayama, Ecuador

20 hours ago Staff Writer

Solstice Gold names Mike Timmins as CEO

21 hours ago Resource World

Maritime Resources Intersects 20.1 gpt Gold over 3.0 metres at Orion, Including 159.5 gpt Gold over 0.31 metres

22 hours ago Resource World

FPX Nickel confirms new nickel discovery, British Columbia

22 hours ago Staff Writer

Anaconda unveils Newfoundland gold estimate, shares rise

22 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Why renewable energy metal companies look promising

17 hours ago Resource World

Cornerstone files resource estimate at Tandayama, Ecuador

20 hours ago Staff Writer

Brixton Metals drills 821 metres of 040% CuEq at Thorn, British Columbia

21 hours ago Staff Writer

Solstice Gold names Mike Timmins as CEO

21 hours ago Resource World

Maritime Resources Intersects 20.1 gpt Gold over 3.0 metres at Orion, Including 159.5 gpt Gold over 0.31 metres

22 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.