Brixton Metals drills 84 metres of 1.1 g/t gold within 146 metres of 0.74 g/t gold at Thorn project, British Columbia

13 hours ago Staff Writer

Drilling the Thorn Project in northwestern British Columbia. Source: Brixton Metals Corp.

Brixton Metals Corp.[BBB-TSXV; BBBXF-OTCQB] has released additional assay results from its maiden drill program at the Trapper gold target on the 100%-owned Thorn project in northwestern British Columbia.

These results released represent six of 15 shallow drill holes. The remaining six holes will be released upon completion of the assays. The Trapper target is one of fourteen Cu-Au-Ag exploration targets identified with the 80-km mineralized trend within the 2600 km2 Thorn project.

Hole THN21-195 returned 31.00 metres of 2.0 g/t gold within 84.0 metres of 1.1 g/t gold all within a broader zone of 146 metres of 0.74 g/t gold. The Trapper Gold Target represents a new gold target with significant scale potential. REer to company press release for complete drill results.

Christina Anstey, Vice President of Exploration, stated, “Our recent results from Trapper continue to prove the gold endowment of the target. We are seeing high-grade gold over broad intervals within the diorite in multiple holes, including our best gold numbers to date of 19.25 g/t gold over 11 metres. Encouragingly, we are also seeing well-mineralized zones within the volcanic country rock, featuring visible gold hosted in coarse quartz-calcite-pyrite-sphalerite veins. The variety of mineralization styles, metal assemblages and host rocks have us very excited about the potential of the Trapper target.”

Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO, stated: “We believe we are in the early stages of a significant and exciting new gold discovery at Trapper. The intrusive diorite unit seems to be a key factor to metal enrichment and it remains open in many directions. We are eager to expand the area of known mineralization through further drilling and are currently integrating geochemistry, geological-structural mapping and geophysics to advance our targeting in the meantime.”

The geochemical footprint for the Trapper Gold Target was expanded in 2021 to 4 km by 1.5 km.


