Brixton working toward maiden resource at Langis Project

Brixton Metals Corp. [BBB-TSXV] on Tuesday December 8 released initial drill results from its fall/winter exploration program on the Langis mine project located in northeast Ontario’s Cobalt camp.

The company said it has received assays from the first 17 holes totalling 1,624 metres of NQ-core. It also said approximately 6,000 metres of the 20,000 metres of drilling planned for the fall/winter program has so far been completed. Drill holes follow a fan-type array with depths ranging from 52.5 metres to 148.4 metres across the main trend.

Highlights from the drilling results include:

• Hole LM20-93 intercepted three mineralized intervals near surface, including 6.0 metres of 193 g/t silver from 2.6 metres, including 3 metres of 351 g/t silver, including 1 metre of 990 g/t silver.

• 4.0 metres of 127 g/t silver from 17.6 metres, including 2.0 metres of 238 g/t silver.

• 3.0 metres of 647 g/t silver from 32.6 metres, including 1.0 metre of 1,845 g/t silver.

Brixton’s shareholder group includes Bay Street financier Rob McEwen, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS-TSX, NASDAQ], and Hecla Mining [HL-NYSE].

The Langis mine is a past producer of high-grade silver. The company believes it represents a unique opportunity in a silver district that is underexplored using modern techniques.

The company has said it could be possible to generate mineral resources from extensions to historical workings and new exploration. Historically, the mine produced over 10.4 million ounces of silver with a recovered grade of 25 oz/ton from shallow depths, plus 358,340 pounds of cobalt.

Brixton Chairman Gary Thompson said: “It’s encouraging to see the high-grade silver and cobalt mineralization over meaningful intervals above the historic workings.”

“Based on the current gold/silver ratio of 75:1, the lower interval in hole LM20-93 of 3.0 metres of 647 g/t silver is equivalent to 8.6 g/t gold,” Thompson said. “Drilling is ongoing as we work toward a maiden resource at Langis.”

Thompson said these drilling results continue to support the existence of new, shallow, high-grade silver-cobalt mineralization around the shaft 3 area. Historical drilling around the shaft 3 area is very limited and mostly underground.

“Defining and adding a new silver-cobalt zone could significantly increase the Langis silver resource potential,” said Antonio Celis, senior geologist and qualified person for Brixton Metals.

