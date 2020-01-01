Bullfrog Gold intersects 8 metres of 3.23 g/t gold and 110 metres of 0.41 g/t

Share this article















Bullfrog Gold Corp. [BFG-CSE; BFGC-OTCQB; 11B-FSE] announced gold and silver assay results from nine more holes of the 25 holes recently drilled at its Bullfrog Project. The project comprises 2,125 hectares (5,250 acres) of strategic lands, established resources and prospective exploration potential in the Bullfrog mining district located four miles west of Beatty, Nevada. (200 km northwest of Las Vegas)

The company has commanding land and resource positions in the Bullfrog mine area and obtained a very large database from Barrick Bullfrog Inc., including detailed information on 250,000 metres (155 miles) of drilling in the area.

Key points:

Drilling continued to intercept thick intervals of gold mineralization in the Mystery Hill (MH) deposit. BH-20-6 intersected 110 metres averaging 0.41 g/t gold, including 26 metres of 0.91 g/t gold. BH-20-9 intersected 91 metres averaging 0.33 g/t gold and an upper interval of 6 metres averaging 0.53 g/t gold at 23 metres. Most of the new intercepts are not in areas previously included in measured and indicated resource classifications.

Hole BH-20-7 was lost at 73 metres but intersected 8 metres of 3.22 g/t gold starting at 46 metres. Replacement hole BH-20-9 had three significant shallow intercepts plus 91 metres of 0.33 g/t gold starting at 104 metres.

The new holes along with existing holes in the MH area now provide much closer hole spacings that better define all resource classifications within a potential expansion of the Bullfrog pit to the northeast. MH resources will also supplement the much larger and higher-grade resources in the proposed northern extension of the Bullfrog pit.

Earlier results from three holes drilled in the Mystery Hill (MH) area included 110 feet averaging 0.274 g/t gold in hole BH-20-4 and 110 feet averaging 0.58 g/t gold in hole BH-20-5.

Assays coming in the next few weeks include three holes in the Montgomery-Shoshone (MS) deposit, five holes in the MH deposit and two holes in the new Paradise Ridge exploration target.

Montgomery-Shoshone and Paradise Ridge target

Assays from the three remaining holes drilled in the MS area and two holes in the new Paradise Ridge target are expected in early July, 2020.

Bullfrog controls the commanding land and mineral positions in the Bullfrog mine area where Barrick produced 2.3 million ounces of gold by conventional milling from 1989 to 1999. Measured and indicated NI 43-101 compliant resources were estimated in mid-2017 by Tetra at 525,000 ounces of gold, averaging 1.02 g/t gold in base case pit plans using a US $1,200/oz gold price and 72% heap leach recovery. Inferred resources within these pit plans were estimated at 110,000 ounces of gold averaging 1.2 g/t gold.

