Bunker Hill Mining files positive PEA for Bunker Hill mine, Idaho

21 hours ago Staff Writer
Bunker Hill Mining Corp. [BNKR-CSE; BHLL-OTC] filed on SEDAR an independent preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the Bunker Hill mine in the world-class Silver Valley region of Idaho.

The report, dated June 4, 2021, and entitled, “NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Bunker Hill Mine,” was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Bunker Hill’s news release dated April 20, 2021 noted a $101-million Net Present Value, a 46% Internal Rate of Return, a 2.5-year payback, a $42-million initial capital expenditures, and $20-million average annual free cash flow over 10 years summarized key results, assumptions and estimates contained in the PEA. The company said there are no material differences between the key results, assumptions and estimates contained in the PEA and this news release.

Under new Idaho-based leadership, Bunker Hill Mining intends to sustainably restart and develop the Bunker Hill mine as the first step in consolidating a portfolio of North American precious metal assets with a focus on silver.

 


