Cabral Gold trenches 0.7 g/t gold over 38.6 metres at Cuiu Cuiu

Cabral Gold Inc. [CBR-TSXV; CBGZF-OTC] reported assay results from several trenches excavated on strike and immediately west of the Machichie main zone within the 100%-owned Cuiu Cuiu gold district, Para State, northern Brazil.

Highlights included Trench CT38A, a north-south trench, located approximately 85 metres west of the most westerly drill hole at the east-west-trending Machichie main zone. It returned two separate intercepts of 11 metres at 1.2 g/t gold, including 0.6 metres at 9.6 g/t gold, at the south end of the trench; and 38.6 metres at 0.7 g/t gold, including 2.0 metres at 3.9 g/t gold, at the north end of the trench.

Mineralization remains open at both ends of the trench. The southern intercept in CT38A is along strike from CT35A and interpreted to further be the western extension of the east-west trending Machichie main zone. The northern intercept is a completely new mineralized zone of undetermined dimensions;

Trench CT37 completed 50 metres east of CT38A returned three separate zones, including 1.3 metres at 4.3 g/t gold, 3.2 metres at 1.1 g/t gold and 1.5 metres at 1.3 g/t gold.

Alan Carter, president and CEO, commented: “The significance of these results at Machichie is in their location between the most westerly drill hole at Machichie and earlier trenches excavated a couple of hundred metres further west, which returned five metres at 8.3 g/t gold. The lateral extent of the Machichie gold system appears to be significantly larger than previously thought. With additional trenching and drilling about to start in this area, and diamond drilling also in progress at Central, MG and Indio, we anticipate an exciting few months for Cabral’s shareholders.”

The Machichie target is located 500 metres north of the MG gold deposit. Drilling to date at Machichie returned consistent gold values up to 34 metres at 5.4 g/t gold, including 13 metres at 13.4 g/t gold.

In late 2021, Cabral commenced a series of reconnaissance north-south trenches up to 300 m west of the known Machichie main zone. Several new mineralized structures were uncovered in the initial trenching, including an east-west-trending zone in trench CT35A that returned 5.0 metres at 8.3 g/t gold, including one metre at 37.8 g/t gold. This mineralized structure is 300 metres west of the most westerly drill hole at Machichie.

A new trench, CT38A, was excavated closer to the main Machichie mineralized zone, approximately 85 metres west of the most westerly drill hole at the main east-west-trending Machichie main zone. It is also 200 metres east from trench CT35A.

Trench CT38A returned two significant zones. The southern zone returned 11 metres at 1.2 g/t gold, including 0.6 metres at 9.6 g/t gold. The northern zone assayed 38.6 metres at 0.7 g/t gold, including 2.0 metres at 3.9 g/t gold. Both of the mineralized zones ran up to the ends of the trench, and remain open to the south and north, respectively.

Trench CT37 was excavated 50 metres east of trench CT38A and 50 metres west of the most westerly drill hole RC57. It also intersected several mineralized structures returning three separate mineralized intervals, including 1.3 metres at 4.3 g/t gold, 3.2 metrres at 1.1 g/t gold and 1.5 metres at 1.3 g/t gold.

These trench results lend further credibility to the hypothesis that the main east-west-trending mineralized zone at Machichie extends much farther west than previously thought. In addition, the presence of a wider zone of lower-grade mineralization in trench CT38A (38.6 m at 0.7 g/t gold) to the north of the inferred Machichie main zone extension also suggests the presence of a significant new mineralized zone that may be northeast-trending.

Trenching at Machichie is still in progress with diamond drilling scheduled to start shortly. Results are currently pending on six additional trenches totalling 250 m at Machichie and the trenching program is continuing.

Diamond drilling recently began at the Indio target 1.5 km southeast of the MG gold deposit. Six reconnaissance RC drill holes completed in early 2021 failed to test the primary target due to waterlogged ground but nonetheless cut a number of interesting mineralized structures were encountered, highlighted by 4.0 metres at 2.5 g/t gold, including one metre at 8.7 g/t gold, and five metres at 2.6 g/t gold, including two metres at 5.7 g/t gold. Results are pending on the first hole drilled in 2022.

